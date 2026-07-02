Chongqing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - AITO, the luxury intelligent new energy vehicle (NEV) brand under SERES, has been recognized 12th overall among 60 distinguished brands in the 2025 Brand Momentum Ranking, published by world-renowned brand strategy consultancy, Interbrand, in collaboration with leading media partners. This marks the second consecutive year that AITO has retained its position as the top luxury NEV brand in China, further affirming its brand strength and underscoring its growing influence in the luxury automotive industry.





Figure 1-AITO Cover image

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Global Validation: AITO Leads Chinese Luxury Automotive Brands in Brand Value

Interbrand, founded in 1974, is a globally recognized brand consultancy known for its expertise in brand valuation. The Brand Momentum Ranking is a periodic ranking evaluating brand influence in the Chinese market. Since its debut on the list, AITO has consistently ranked as the top luxury NEV brand in China, reflecting the brand's sustained resonance with customers and its ability to maintain momentum in an increasingly competitive landscape.

This latest recognition follows closely on the heels of AITO's appearance in the 2026 Brand Finance Global Automobile Brand Value 100 ranking in April. AITO made its debut on the list with a brand value of USD 3.448 billion, ranking first among Chinese luxury automobile brands and becoming the only Chinese brand in the global top 10 luxury automobile brands. The continued recognition from multiple authoritative rankings further strengthens AITO's position and global credibility in the luxury automotive industry.

Intelligence Redefining Luxury: Strengthening Brand Value Through Sustained Product Excellence

As a technology-driven company focused on NEVs, SERES develops the AITO brand under the guiding philosophy of "Intelligence Redefining Luxury". This approach combines traditional craftsmanship luxury with technology-driven luxury to deliver a new standard of luxury, intelligent mobility.

This philosophy has translated into tangible market success. AITO achieved the milestone of one million vehicle roll-offs in just 46 months, setting a new industry record. In 2025, the brand delivered 420,000 vehicles, ranking top among domestic brands in China's luxury automotive market, while the flagship AITO M9 has held the sales crown in China's RMB 500,000+ luxury segment for two consecutive years.

Looking ahead, SERES will continue to drive innovation through technological advancement while staying customer-focused. The company will further deepen its presence in the luxury NEV segment and contribute to the global evolution of China's automotive sector.

About SERES Group

Founded in 1986, SERES is a technology-driven company with new energy vehicles (NEVs) at the core of its business. Listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, SERES is also recognized among China's Top 500 Enterprises. The company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, sales and service of new energy vehicles, as well as core electric powertrain technologies.

The name SERES is derived from the ancient Greek word for the "Land of Silk", symbolizing the East, sophistication and luxury. Inspired by the spirit of the Silk Road, SERES is committed to building a premium automotive brand that brings Chinese innovation to the global stage.

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