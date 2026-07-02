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PR Newswire
02.07.2026 21:18 Uhr
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Money News Network Surpasses 10 Billion in Combined Audience Reach, Cementing Its Position as the Leading Financial Media Network

The female-founded network's 15 shows and roster of finance and media heavyweights have captured audiences across podcasts, social, broadcast and press

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Money News Network (MNN), a leading podcast-first financial media network, today announced that audiences have engaged with its shows more than 10 billion times since the company launched in 2023, a sign of how quickly creator-driven outlets are reshaping the way Americans get their money news.

"Reaching 10 billion tells us one thing: people are hungry for money news that actually makes sense," said Nicole Lapin, founder of Money News Network. "We built MNN with an innovative business model, this milestone says the model works."

Since launching, MNN has surpassed 110 million podcast downloads and grown 105% year over year to profitability - entirely bootstrapped, with no outside investors. Its flagship, Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin, consistently ranks in the Top 5 on the Apple Podcasts and Spotify business charts, with more than 1,100 episodes to date. Across the slate, MNN reaches more than 7.5 million people each month - spanning podcasts, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, X, LinkedIn and a 1.3-million-subscriber newsletter - backed by more than 4 million combined social followers and billions of lifetime video views.

"We've always believed financial media could be more dynamic, more creative and more accessible," Lapin added. "We've built it alongside some of the most recognizable names in finance and media - and that combination is what's powered this reach."

MNN's growth has been amplified by strategic partnerships. Its partnership with Entrepreneur - which brings shows including Problem Solvers and How Success Happens to the network - adds an audience of more than 7 million digital readers, 16.5 million social followers and 3.9 million magazine readers.

"It's all about impact and reach," said Bill Shaw, President of Entrepreneur Media. "MNN has distinguished itself with impressive audience growth and performance."

MNN's brand partners have included Fortune 500 companies such as Airbnb, U.S. Bank and Toyota. Beyond media, MNN extends its mission through Private Wealth Collective, a boutique fiduciary wealth management firm, and The Money School, its financial-education platform.

About Money News Network

Founded in 2023 by financial expert and New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin, Money News Network is a 100% female-owned, podcast-first financial media network making finance accessible for Main Street, not Wall Street. The network's shows include Money Rehab, Trade Like Einstein, Superwomen, Mo News, Social Currency, Help Wanted, Problem Solvers, We Have Options, Mi Mundo Rico, and How Success Happens. The Webby Award-winning network has carved out a niche in the crowded media space with its conversational, accessible approach to financial and business content and education.

Links

Website: moneynewsnetwork.com

Instagram: @moneynews

LinkedIn: Money News Network

For Further Information

Morgan Lavoie
morgan@moneynewsnetwork.com

Methodology: Combined audience reach (10 billion) reflects total audience touchpoints across the network and its talent: 110M+ cumulative podcast downloads; ~3.5B lifetime social video views across MNN's shows and creators; 500M+ cumulative newsletter impressions; and the lifetime broadcast and earned-media footprints of MNN's hosts.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/money-news-network-surpasses-10-billion-in-combined-audience-reach-cementing-its-position-as-the-leading-financial-media-network-302817182.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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