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ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2026 21:26 Uhr
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VentureLoop Relaunches with 25 Years of Proprietary Startup Hiring Data - Introducing Executive Job Marketplace and Workforce Intelligence

Pioneering dot-com era platform returns with exclusive focus on C-suite and VP-level roles at venture-backed companies, powered by proprietary hiring intelligence unavailable elsewhere through VentureLoop Radar

SOLANA BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / VentureLoop today announced the relaunch of its platform, introducing an updated experience focused on executive hiring and laying the foundation for a new Workforce Intelligence initiative built on approximately 25 years of historical workforce data from venture-backed companies.

Originally launched during the early growth of the venture capital ecosystem, VentureLoop has accumulated a historical archive of approximately 2.5 million job postings spanning more than 27,000 venture-backed companies. The company has rebuilt its platform to provide executive job search tools while expanding its use of artificial intelligence to analyze historical workforce patterns.

"Workforce data provides a historical record of how innovative companies evolve over time," said Jeremy McCarthy, CEO of VentureLoop. "Our goal is to combine that historical perspective with AI to help users better understand hiring activity, organizational growth, and long-term workforce trends."

The initial release includes executive job search, company profiles, and VentureLoop Radar, a feature that highlights workforce activity across participating companies. Future releases are expected to expand analytical capabilities using the company's historical dataset.

The historical archive includes multiple technology and economic cycles, providing long-term context that is difficult to observe using only current job postings. VentureLoop believes this foundation may support future research into company growth patterns, workforce evolution, and broader market activity.

The relaunch reflects the company's transition from an executive recruiting platform toward a broader workforce intelligence platform that combines historical workforce information with AI-assisted analysis.

About VentureLoop

Founded in 2000, VentureLoop connects executives with venture-backed companies while developing workforce intelligence based on historical hiring activity across the innovation economy. The company maintains approximately 25 years of venture-backed workforce history covering more than 27,000 companies and approximately 2.5 million historical job postings.

For more information, visit https://ventureloop.com.

Media Contact

Jeremy McCarthy
CEO
VentureLoop
press@ventureloop.com

SOURCE: VentureLoop



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ventureloop-relaunches-with-25-years-of-proprietary-startup-hirin-1186010

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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