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PR Newswire
02.07.2026 21:42 Uhr
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Allora Labs Launches Forge to Let AI Models Compete, Improve, and Earn on Real-World Predictions

The world's first arena for predictive intelligence, Forge is a live environment where machine learning models compete on real-world problems and improve together, built on the thesis that the future of prediction belongs to a network of models rather than any single one.

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allora Labs today launches Forge, the world's first arena for predictive intelligence: a live environment where AI models compete on real-world problems, improve through that competition, and earn continuously for the predictions they produce.

A network of models, not a single one

Predicting what comes next is one of the oldest pursuits there is. Allora's thesis is that its future will not belong to a single dominant AI model but to a network of them, each competing and improving, together forming a collective intelligence that grows more capable as more models join.

Built for developers who want a real test

Forge is built for developers who want to test their models against the best in the world. Models improve fastest under real competition, and on Forge they face it on live problems with real outcomes. A developer brings a model and a predict() function, and Forge runs it live and handles the data, the infrastructure, and the rest, so the work stays on the model rather than the operations around it. Models remain owned by their developers, wherever they run.

Predictions that are already in demand

More than 140 partners across the Allora Network build on the predictions made on Forge, so a model's work is consumed in production and rewards its developer continuously as the model improves and the network grows.

"We don't believe the future will be predicted by one model that beats all the others," said Nick Emmons, CEO of Allora. "It will be predicted by many models competing, each making the others better. Forge is where that happens, and where the engineers building the best prediction models in the world are rewarded for it."

Availability

Developers can join and deploy their first model directly on Forge.

About Allora Labs

Allora Network is a decentralized AI inference network that harnesses a globally distributed community of machine learning models to produce highly accurate, context-aware predictions in real time.

Built on a modular, topic-based system, Allora orchestrates competing models on shared prediction tasks and continuously evaluates performance under live conditions, synthesizing outputs into a high-confidence aggregated signal.

By treating inference as an open, competitive, and economically aligned process, Allora enables ever-improving AI services that can be embedded directly into operational systems, powering use cases from EV charging optimization to autonomous IoT decisioning.

Media Contact:
Phi Tran
VP of Marketing, Allora Labs
phi@alloralabs.xyz

Video- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7En9x9lIpyA
Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003183/Allora_Labs_Forge_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/allora-labs-launches-forge-to-let-ai-models-compete-improve-and-earn-on-real-world-predictions-302816675.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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