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ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2026 21:50 Uhr
126 Leser
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Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Guiding Stars: Celebrating America's 250th With Food

by Kitty Broihier

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Image by Freepik

Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

If you're celebrating the United States' 250th year of independence on July 4th, food is likely to be a big part of your party or get-together. The menu that's usually served on our nation's "birthday" isn't random-it actually developed over years. Of course, there are some menu variations that reflect regional culinary customs and cultural ingredients. But the resulting amalgamation of dishes is another example of how we are united despite our country's vastness and melting-pot culture.

Brief History of July 4th Food

Independence Day is typically associated with outdoor eating celebrations. A patriotic picnic is very traditional, but barbecues are most common now. Barbecues became a favored feature of public celebrations in the South and Midwest during the 1800s. Lemonade, smoked and roasted meats, seasonal fruit, cakes, and ice cream were popular fare back then as they are now. But it wasn't always that way.

Seafood (salmon in particular), new potatoes, and peas were likely part of Independence Day celebrations during colonial times. And by the nation's Bicentennial in 1976, we had a new menu for "all-American" July 4th gatherings. Hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecued chicken, corn on the cob, potato salad, coleslaw, watermelon, and pies of all kinds were the standard fare. But of course, this is a big country with distinct culinary regions. Tweaks to this menu are common and delicious. They include bean salads, corn cakes, tortillas, variations on BBQ sauces, tropical fruit salads, and a variety of seafood.

Tried and True Red, White & Blue

Even in the early years of Independence Day celebrations, hosts were intent on bringing patriotic flair to the table. Some added miniature flags to platters of food, or arranged fruit in a red, white, and blue pattern. Whatever the creative idea, the colors of the flag were often predominant on buffet tables. Depending on where people lived, creating this color scheme from food alone could be tricky. Some accounts of early feasts note the difficulty of finding enough blue-hued foods to complete the look. Remember the ever-popular flag cake made from white cake, strawberries, and blueberries? It was likely a cake mix company creation started in the 1950s, and is still a beloved tradition for many.

Food Ideas for America's 250th

While the standard cookout fare is fine, this year you get a chance to do something special. After all, it's not every year the country celebrates 250 years of independence! Here are a few ideas to showcase the delicious "melting pot" that is American cuisine. (And if you're having a potluck, be sure to mention your ideas or theme so guests can bring something appropriate.)

Go historical. Include some dishes that were traditional when our country was "born." Take a cue from the picnic-style celebrations of the time and put together a menu that's equally doable in a park or your own backyard. An appetizer board with cheese, molasses-sweetened Boston brown bread, and a variety of pickled vegetables are accurate for the time. Skip the hot dogs and burgers and instead serve sliced ham and other smoked or roasted meat and poultry. Present it on a platter with a variety of breads, rolls, and sandwich fixings so guests can assemble their own. Potato salad (like this New Potato and Pea version), cornbread, green salads, and fruit hand pies could complete the menu.

Highlight regional foods in a coast-to-coast menu. Spread the celebration far and wide by incorporating dishes from every region of the country. You might include foods like:

  • Baked beans (this version earns two Guiding Stars and is made in the slow cooker)

  • Vidalia onion dip with crackers and veggies for dipping

  • Skillet cornbread like Guiding Stars' unsweetened Southern Corn Bread

  • Texas-style barbecued brisket

  • Cool California chopped salad or pasta salad (use spaghetti like they do in Cali)

  • A nice Midwest cherry or berry pie for dessert

Incorporate red, white, and blue everywhere you can. Now that we can get naturally blue foods at a supermarket, it's easier to make your buffet stay on theme. This plan also gives you lots of leeway for including plenty of fruits and vegetables in the menu.

  • Potato salad using a mixture of red, white, and blue-skinned baby potatoes

  • Green salad with berries and apples (this Red, White & Blue Salad is a favorite)

  • Burger topping platter with tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, and white cheddar cheese

  • Fruit trifle with layers of red and blue berries to offset white cake or cream

  • Barbecue sauce with an especially red or purple hue would provide good contrast for grilled chicken or pork

  • For any dish that you can't make the colors work, simply serve it in a red, white, or blue dish or use a patriotic garnish

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

Image by Freepik

Find more stories and multimedia from Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/guiding-stars-licensing-company-llc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guiding-stars-celebrating-americas-250th-with-food-1186103

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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