Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Dr. Christina Rahm, renowned scientist, entrepreneur, humanitarian and founder of DRC Ventures and ROOT Brands, was recognized as one of Modern Luxury Vegas' 2026 Power Players and joined fellow honorees at a celebration hosted by Modern Luxury Vegas on June 11.

Held at Maroon, the invitation-only gathering brought together leaders featured in the publication's Power Players initiative, which highlights influential individuals shaping business, culture and philanthropy throughout Las Vegas. The evening celebrated the June issue and brought together honorees as well as some of the city's most influential figures for an exchange of ideas and recognition of leadership across industries.

Among the select honorees was Dr. Rahm, an internationally recognized voice in innovation and wellness whose contributions to science and entrepreneurship have earned global acclaim. Through her philanthropic efforts and business ventures, she remains committed to advancing environmental wellness, expanding educational opportunities and empowering communities around the world.

"Events like Modern Luxury Vegas Power Players are important because they bring together leaders who are shaping the future of business, culture and community," said Dr. Rahm. "It was an honor to connect with so many inspiring individuals who are making a meaningful impact in Las Vegas and beyond."

Dr. Rahm's inclusion in the 2026 Power Players initiative reflects her growing influence across business, science, wellness and philanthropy. Known for her pioneering work in environmental health, biotechnology and holistic wellness, Dr. Rahm continues to bridge scientific innovation and entrepreneurship while championing sustainable solutions that support both human and environmental health.

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About Dr. Christina Rahm

Dr. Christina Rahm is a scientist, inventor and entrepreneur advancing the intersection of biotechnology, health and sustainability. As the founder and CEO of DRC Ventures, she leads over 20 companies that develop science-based, sustainable consumer solutions. She is also the co-founder of The ROOT Brands and founder of Xoted Biotechnology Labs, a multimillion-dollar research center specializing in plant-based detoxification and regenerative science.

Dr. Rahm holds seven approved patents, with 40+ patents pending, and has developed more than 170 proprietary processes and formulas for wellness innovation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302119

Source: DRC Ventures