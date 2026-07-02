Duncan, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Tuck & Howell Plumbing, Heating & Air has recently announced the addition of attic insulation upgrades to its residential services. The new service is designed to help Upstate homeowners improve energy efficiency and create more comfortable indoor environments throughout the year.

The expansion comes as interest in home energy performance continues to grow. Many homeowners are looking for practical improvements to help regulate indoor temperatures and reduce strain on their heating and cooling systems. By introducing attic insulation upgrades, Tuck & Howell Plumbing, Heating & Air is responding to this demand with a service that supports broader home efficiency goals.





Duncan AC Repair Company, Tuck & Howell Plumbing, Heating & Air, Announces Expansion of Services



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The company also noted that attic insulation is an important part of overall home performance. While heating and cooling equipment often receives the most attention, attic insulation can affect how effectively a home retains conditioned air by reducing unwanted heat transfer and helping maintain more consistent indoor temperatures. The addition of attic insulation upgrades allows the company to address yet another key component of residential comfort.

The announcement also marks a new milestone for Tuck & Howell Plumbing, Heating & Air's ongoing growth. The expansion reflects the company's continued investment in service capabilities and its focus on providing homeowners with solutions that support both comfort and energy efficiency. To support the new offering, teams across the organization have developed the resources, training, and operational processes needed to incorporate attic insulation into the company's existing home comfort services.

With this addition, Tuck & Howell Plumbing, Heating & Air continues to expand its approach to residential home performance. The company remains focused on providing practical solutions that help homeowners create comfortable, efficient living environments while meeting the evolving needs of communities throughout the Upstate through installation, AC repair Duncan replacement, maintenance, and home improvement services.

About Tuck & Howell Plumbing, Heating & Air

Tuck & Howell Plumbing, Heating & Air is a family-owned company serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Upstate of South Carolina. The company provides heating, cooling, plumbing, and home comfort services in Duncan and surrounding communities. Service offerings include installation, repair, replacement, maintenance, and energy-efficiency solutions designed to support reliable indoor comfort and building performance. Tuck & Howell Plumbing, Heating & Air remains focused on delivering dependable service while helping property owners address the ongoing needs of their homes and businesses.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303837

Source: GetFeatured