Plantations International Holdings PTE. LTD.: Plantations International Joins IRA Club Investor's Row

As investors increasingly look beyond Wall Street for diversification, passive income potential, and ownership of productive real-world assets, Plantations International's Thailand mango plantation offering is now available for review on IRA Club Investor's Row.

DOVER, DE / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Plantations International, a global plantation development and farm management company specializing in sustainable tropical agriculture, today announced that its Thailand mango plantation offering is now featured on IRA Club's Investor's Row, giving accredited investors another opportunity to explore an alternative asset class that combines commercial agriculture with long-term portfolio diversification.

For many investors, today's financial landscape has become increasingly challenging. Inflation continues to erode purchasing power, traditional markets can experience significant volatility, and many retirement portfolios remain heavily concentrated in conventional financial assets. As a result, investors are actively seeking tangible assets that complement traditional holdings while providing exposure to sectors driven by long-term global demand.

That growing interest has helped make IRA Club one of the leading destinations for investors seeking education and access to self-directed retirement opportunities beyond traditional stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. Through IRA Club, accredited investors can explore a broad range of alternative investments and learn how self-directed retirement accounts provide access to private market opportunities.

Now featured on IRA Club's Investor's Row, Plantations International offers investors the opportunity to learn about professionally managed Thailand mango plantations, an asset class supported by one of the world's most essential industries-food production.

Unlike many financial assets, commercial agriculture is built around productive land, growing consumer demand and real economic activity. Plantations International believes these characteristics continue to attract investors seeking diversification, inflation resilience and passive income potential through professionally managed agricultural operations.

Every plantation managed by Plantations International benefits from experienced operational oversight covering land preparation, irrigation, cultivation, harvesting, quality control, processing and international distribution. This integrated management model enables investors to gain exposure to commercial agriculture without the day-to-day responsibilities of operating a plantation themselves.

As accredited investors continue to expand their search for alternative investments, IRA Club has become an increasingly valuable educational resource for individuals looking to broaden their retirement strategies through private-market opportunities. The availability of Plantations International on IRA Club's Investor's Row gives qualified investors convenient access to information about a sustainable agriculture opportunity that may complement a diversified long-term portfolio.

Global demand for premium tropical fruit continues to expand, while high-quality agricultural land remains a finite resource. Plantations International believes these long-term market fundamentals continue to support growing investor interest in professionally managed plantation assets as part of a diversified investment strategy.

Accredited investors interested in exploring opportunities beyond traditional financial markets are encouraged to visit IRA Club's Investor's Row to learn more about Plantations International, review the available educational materials and offering information, and conduct their own independent due diligence. IRA Club provides a valuable starting point for investors seeking to better understand self-directed retirement investing and the growing world of alternative assets.

Plantations International remains committed to developing sustainable plantation projects that combine responsible land stewardship, professional farm management, and commercial agricultural production. By making its Thailand mango plantation offering available through IRA Club's Investor's Row, Plantations International is helping qualified accredited investors discover another way to diversify their portfolios with exposure to productive, real-world assets.

About Plantations International

Plantations International is a global plantation and farm management group specializing in agricultural investments for private investors, corporations, institutions, and retirement account holders. Through eligible investment structures, including opportunities for IRA and 401(k) investors, the company provides access to professionally managed agricultural assets designed to deliver long-term capital appreciation and passive income potential. Plantations International delivers fully integrated, end-to-end solutions across the entire agricultural value chain, with capabilities spanning strategic development, plantation management, harvesting, processing, and international distribution.

Contact Information

Reshat Sicim

IRA Business Development Director

ira@plantationsinternational.com

+1 645 229 8316

Important Notice

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering is made solely pursuant to the applicable Private Placement Memorandum and related offering documents and is available only to verified accredited investors under Regulation D Rule 506(c) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

SOURCE: Plantations International Holdings PTE. LTD.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/plantations-international-joins-ira-club-investors-row-1185896