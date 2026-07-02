InsureMatch.ai Releases Video Tracing US Insurance History for America's 250th Anniversary

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / InsureMatch.ai, a free insurance quote service for US consumers, has released a commemorative video tracing the history of insurance in the United States, timed to coincide with the nation's 250th Independence Day. The video is built on a simple premise: that the story of American insurance is inseparable from the story of America itself. The full video is available on YouTube.

The release marks the semiquincentennial - the 250th anniversary of American independence - with a look at how the practice of insurance has developed alongside the country from its earliest years. From the first fire insurance companies of the colonial era to the modern digital marketplace, the video frames insurance not as a peripheral industry but as a thread woven through the broader narrative of American economic and civic life.

The video traces key milestones in the development of US insurance across nearly three centuries, connecting the industry's evolution to major moments in the nation's history. Viewers can watch the full US Insurance History video on YouTube, where it is presented as both an educational resource and a tribute to the milestone anniversary.

InsureMatch.ai operates as a free service that allows US consumers to request quotes for auto and home insurance. The platform is designed to simplify the process of comparing coverage options, giving consumers a straightforward way to explore quotes without cost. The commemorative video reflects the company's broader interest in insurance not only as a consumer service but as a subject with deep historical roots in American life.

"US insurance history is American history. As the country marks 250 years of independence, we wanted to tell the story of how insurance grew up alongside the nation - protecting homes, businesses, and families through every chapter of the American experience." - CEO, InsureMatch.ai

The US Insurance History video is available now on YouTube. Consumers interested in requesting free auto or home insurance quotes can access the service directly through the InsureMatch.ai website.

About InsureMatch.ai

InsureMatch.ai is a free service that enables US consumers to request quotes for auto and home insurance. The platform helps consumers compare coverage options in a simple, no-cost process. InsureMatch.ai is operated by Prime Intent LLC.

Media Contact Information:

Prime Intent LLC

hello@redpress.net

17543518128

https://insurematch.ai/

SOURCE: InsureMatch.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/insurematch.ai-releases-video-tracing-us-insurance-history-for-a-1185952