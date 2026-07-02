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WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
02.07.26 | 21:58
27,930 Euro
+2,50 % +0,680
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,83027,93022:59
27,87027,97022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2026 23:34 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Equinor ASA: Completed share capital reduction

On 12 May 2026, the annual general meeting of Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) resolved to reduce the company's share capital by NOK 415,146,180.00 from NOK 6,392,018,780.00 to NOK 5,976,872,600.00 through cancellation and redemption of a total of 166,058,472 shares.

The creditor notice period for the capital reduction has expired, and the capital reduction was registered as effective with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today, 2 July 2026.

Following completion of the capital reduction, the share capital of the company is NOK 5,976,872,600.00 divided into 2,390,749,040 shares of nominal value NOK 2.50 each.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Euronext Oslo Børs Rulebook II section 4.2.5.5 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact persons:

Investor relations:
Bård Glad Pedersen, Senior vice president Investor Relations
+47 918 01 791

Media relations:
Sissel Rinde, Vice President Media Relations
+47 412 60 584


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.