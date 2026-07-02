Equinor ASA: Completed share capital reduction

On 12 May 2026, the annual general meeting of Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) resolved to reduce the company's share capital by NOK 415,146,180.00 from NOK 6,392,018,780.00 to NOK 5,976,872,600.00 through cancellation and redemption of a total of 166,058,472 shares.

The creditor notice period for the capital reduction has expired, and the capital reduction was registered as effective with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today, 2 July 2026.

Following completion of the capital reduction, the share capital of the company is NOK 5,976,872,600.00 divided into 2,390,749,040 shares of nominal value NOK 2.50 each.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Euronext Oslo Børs Rulebook II section 4.2.5.5 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact persons:

Investor relations:

Bård Glad Pedersen, Senior vice president Investor Relations

+47 918 01 791

Media relations:

Sissel Rinde, Vice President Media Relations

+47 412 60 584