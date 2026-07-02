Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel flooring materials retailer, announced that shareholders approved all resolutions presented at its annual general meeting held on June 26, 2026.

A total of 25,449,823 common shares were voted, representing 52.63% of the issued and outstanding common shares. At the meeting:

The number of directors was set at four, with Timothy Howley, Milan Roy, Henry Lees-Buckley and Eyal Ofir elected;

Doane Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor; and

The Company's amended omnibus equity incentive plan, under which up to 9,664,096 common shares are reserved for issuance of stock options, deferred share units, restricted share units, performance share units and other share-based awards, was ratified and approved.

About BuildDirect:

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) is an expanding omnichannel flooring materials retailer specializing in Pro Centers - strategic distribution hubs serving professional contractors and trades. The Company is scaling its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

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Source: BuildDirect.com Technologies, Inc.