Bedrock Analytics Launches Bedrock Studio, the First App Store for CPG Analytics

A new in-platform catalog delivers purpose-built analytics apps, one for every CPG job, powered by a brand's own retail data

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Bedrock Analytics, the AI-powered CPG data analytics platform, today launched Bedrock Studio, the first app store for CPG analytics. Rather than forcing every business question through a single general-purpose dashboard, Bedrock Studio gives CPG teams a growing catalog of purpose-built apps, each one designed around a specific job, from building a buyer deck to catching a product disco before a retailer flags it to optimizing your promotions in your key retailers.

Every app in Studio runs on a brand's own licensed syndicated data from providers including NielsenIQ, SPINS, and others, including retail portals, shipment data, consumer data, planogram data and more. The key that Bedrock has unlocked is the category logic that's built in to our neural network. New apps ship continuously and appear in the catalog the moment they are ready, so teams always have a finished, decision-ready answer rather than charts to assemble.

"The teams that win in the future won't have the most data," said Will Salcido, CEO and founder of Bedrock Analytics. "they'll have the shortest path from data to decision. A dashboard shows you a thousand metrics and answers none of your actual questions. Bedrock Studio changes that. You open the app built for the job you're doing, and the answer is there and ready to present. This is the most significant launch in our company's history."

Bedrock Studio organizes its catalog by the job the user is trying to do, with apps grouped into workflows such as Build my sales playbook, Pitch a buyer, and Where to grow. Users can add any shared app to their personal workspace in a click, request a new app from the Bedrock team, or very soon be able to build their own via our proprietary app builder.

Bedrock Studio is available today to all Bedrock Analytics customers inside the platform. The company is opening walkthroughs to prospective customers concurrent with the launch.

About Bedrock Analytics

Bedrock Analytics is an AI-powered analytics platform for the consumer packaged goods industry. Bedrock turns syndicated retail data into clear, decision-ready insights, helping brands win distribution, defend the shelf, and tell the story that moves a buyer. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California. Learn more at bedrockanalytics.com.

Media Contact

Sofie Turing

Bedrock Analytics

press@bedrockanalytics.com

1-800-646-7641

SOURCE: BedRock Analytics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bedrock-analytics-launches-bedrock-studio-the-first-app-store-for-1185799