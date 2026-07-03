Halon Entertainment, the award-winning creative production company known for its work across film, episodic, games, immersive entertainment and advertising, today announced that it is becoming an independent company through a management buyout led by CEO Chris Ferriter.

Founded in 2003, Halon has built a reputation as a trusted creative partner, working alongside directors, supervisors and artists on some of the world's most recognised entertainment properties, including "The Batman," "John Wick," "Star Wars," "Planet of the Apes," "Sid Meier's Civilization," "Fortnite," and "Borderlands."

As both the industry and the company have evolved, Halon and NEP shared the view that Halon would be best positioned as an independent creative production company with its full focus dedicated to its clients, people and long-term growth.

"As Halon has continued to grow, it became clear that independence was the right next step for our business, said Chris Ferriter, CEO of Halon. "From the beginning, Halon has been built around helping filmmakers solve creative and technical challenges, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in real-time storytelling. As an independent company, we will have even greater agility to respond to the needs of our clients, invest in our people and technology, and pursue new opportunities for growth. I am grateful to NEP Group for its support over the last few years, and to our clients, partners, and teams for their continued belief in Halon. We're energized and excited by what comes next.

Graham Andrews, CEO for Creative Technology Group, said, "As Creative Technology Group and NEP plan for the future of our businesses, we recognize that, at its core, what Halon does is highly specialized and different from our core services. As we've evaluated plans, Chris and I agreed that Halon under Chris's leadership has a tremendous opportunity ahead as an independent business, where it can devote 100% of its focus and resources to its growth."

"I speak for our entire group in thanking Chris and his team for their work while a part of NEP Group and look forward to seeing their next chapter."

For further information, please contact Adele Khawli akhawli@halon.com

About Halon

Halon is a creative production company working at the intersection of storytelling and real-time production.

With studios in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Glasgow, Halon partners with filmmakers, game developers, studios and brands across film, episodic, games, immersive entertainment and advertising. The company supports projects from early visualisation through to final animation and game cinematics, helping creative teams move faster, collaborate more effectively and make stronger creative decisions throughout production.

For more than two decades, Halon has been at the forefront of previsualisation, postvisualisation, virtual production, animation and real-time workflows. Combining deep creative expertise with advanced Unreal Engine and AI-powered technologies, the team helps bring ambitious stories and experiences to life.

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Contacts:

Adele Khawli

akhawli@halon.com