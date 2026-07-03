Xiongan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - The 7th Goldreed Industrial Design Award (GIDA) today announced the official launch of its global call for entries, inviting international designers and enterprises to participate.





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The call for entries is open from July 1, 2026, to 24:00 (Beijing time) on July 20, 2026. Enterprises, institutions, design agencies, colleges, design teams, scientific research institutions, and individuals from any country or region can register for free through the official GIDA website (www.goldreedaward.com/en).

Based in Xiongan, China, GIDA aims to collect international design resources. Participation offers an opportunity to connect with manufacturers seeking industrial upgrades and utilize the award's media network to access the Chinese market.

Since its launch in 2019, GIDA has received over 42,000 entries from 91 countries and regions, with a total of more than 27 million RMB awarded to outstanding designs.

Eligible Categories

The award features six registration categories:

Manufacturing Equipment: Focuses on intelligent manufacturing, green construction, and smart operation. This includes underground utility inspection robots, prefabricated building equipment, distributed energy facilities, and smart agricultural equipment.

Smart Medical Manufacturing: Focuses on designs promoting human physical and mental health. This includes high-end medical devices, therapeutic products, pharmaceutical production equipment, medical rehabilitation equipment, nursing care products, and health management systems.

Digital Technology: Focuses on applications of AI, digital technology, and information services. This includes industrial software, public services, smart city systems, digital twin platforms, and AI service terminals.

Transportation Means: Smart transportation designs, including unmanned vehicles, smart buses, high-speed trains, automobiles, aircraft, mobility tools, service-oriented vehicles, water/underwater vehicles, and traffic robots.

Public Facilities: Product designs for urban service facilities, including urban furniture, public lighting, guiding signs, shared facilities, information services, sanitation and safety facilities, leisure amenities, and emergency equipment.

Future Scenarios: Focuses on lifestyle, culture, and technology integrated with creative thinking. This includes home living, child-friendly and ageing-friendly products, cultural creativity, fashion apparel, packaging design, intellectual property (IP) image, and digital culture.

Structure of the 7th Edition

The 7th GIDA is divided into two main competition groups:

Product Group: For products launched after May 2023 or ready for market before the award ceremony in September 2026. Physical products or functional prototypes are required for the second evaluation stage.

Concept Group: For original, market-ready designs focused on function, structure, materials, and low-carbon concepts. Prototypes or models are required for the second evaluation stage.

Awards and Cash Prizes





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Note: The Sci-Tech Innovation Voucher is issued according to relevant Xiongan New Area policies to support winning enterprises.

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The 7th Goldreed Industrial Design Award offers a total cash prize pool of 4.5 million RMB. The primary award categories include:

Best of the Best Award: 1,000,000 RMB per winner (1 winner)

Gold Award: 500,000 RMB per winner (4 winners)

Future Star Award: 20,000 RMB per winner (2 winners)

Good Design Award: 10,000 RMB per winner (approximately 30 winners)

Benefits for Winners

Confirmed benefits for award recipients include:

Trophy & Certificate: Lifetime recognition and an electronic award certificate.

Logo Usage: Lifetime free use of the official GIDA winner's logo.

Expert Exchange: An invitation to the award ceremony and Hebei International Industrial Design Week for networking opportunities with industry leaders.

Media Promotion: Exposure through GIDA's international media network of over 200 outlets.

Yearbook Inclusion: Featured placement in the official GIDA yearbook.

Xiongan Industrial Tour: An exclusive tour of local industrial parks and technology projects, with travel expenses borne by the entrants.

Schedule

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Source: Global News