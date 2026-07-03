SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 - The automotive aftermarket faces a technician shortage: only one candidate exists for every four open roles. Today, THINKCAR unveiled Tyler, the industry's first AI Diagnostic Agent, at its 2026 Global Distributors Conference in Shenzhen, with hundreds of distributors from 30+ countries gathered under the theme "Igniting the Era of AI Diagnostic Agents - AI That Knows. AI That Acts."
Tyler Ships Today. More Products Announced.
The THINKTOOL 394 AI ships with Tyler onboard. Dedicated AI Agent series will follow.
Alongside Tyler, THINKCAR announced:
T394 IMMO - Immobilizer diagnostics
T391 & T391 EV - Next-gen platform with EV capabilities
TPMS Tools - Tire pressure monitoring
Garage Equipment - Expanded maintenance line
Partnership with Solera AutoData
THINKCAR integrated 375,000+ Solera AutoData repair procedures covering 99% of models into Tyler's workflow.
Conference by the Numbers
Hundreds of distributors from 30+ countries
30 awards across 4 categories: Diamond, Excellent, Outstanding, THINKCAR Star
Tyler is available today on THINKTOOL 394 AI. 10-inch series (399, 394 IMMO, T391, T391 EV) expands late 2026. You wrench. Tyler handles the rest. Diagnostics. Assessment. Parts. Prediction. The End-to-end Expert.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About THINKCARTHINKCAR is a leading AI-powered automotive diagnostic provider serving 2.4 million users across 215 countries, with products spanning 8 categories including diagnostic tools, TPMS, ADAS calibration, EV diagnostics, and remote service platforms.
News Source: THINKCAR
03/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.