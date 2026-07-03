Renk Group AG / Keyword: Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company

Renk Group AG: RENK Enters Into Binding Agreement for the Acquisition of David Brown Defence

03. Jul 2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Augsburg, July 3, 2026 - RENK Group AG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary RENK GmbH, today entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of David Brown Defence in the form of the shares in DB Defence Holdco SARL.

David Brown Defence is based in the UK and specializes in high-precision gearboxes for the naval and land defense sectors. The acquisition represents a strategically important addition to RENK's existing portfolio in the naval sector. Especially, RENK is gaining access to high-value naval programs of the next few years and a long-term base of orders across the main naval programs in the UK, Canada and Australia, including aftermarket business opportunities. Furthermore, the acquisition will also enable the Group to tap into significant synergies at operational and technological level.

The transaction is subject to the standard official approvals and is scheduled for completion in Q4 2026.

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