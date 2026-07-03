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WKN: RENK73 | ISIN: DE000RENK730 | Ticker-Symbol: R3NK
Xetra
02.07.26 | 17:35
47,265 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENK GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENK GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,42547,76508:54
47,40547,69508:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2026 08:34 Uhr
113 Leser
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Renk Group AG: RENK Enters Into Binding Agreement for the Acquisition of David Brown Defence

Renk Group AG / Keyword: Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
Renk Group AG: RENK Enters Into Binding Agreement for the Acquisition of David Brown Defence
03. Jul 2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Augsburg, July 3, 2026 - RENK Group AG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary RENK GmbH, today entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of David Brown Defence in the form of the shares in DB Defence Holdco SARL.

David Brown Defence is based in the UK and specializes in high-precision gearboxes for the naval and land defense sectors. The acquisition represents a strategically important addition to RENK's existing portfolio in the naval sector. Especially, RENK is gaining access to high-value naval programs of the next few years and a long-term base of orders across the main naval programs in the UK, Canada and Australia, including aftermarket business opportunities. Furthermore, the acquisition will also enable the Group to tap into significant synergies at operational and technological level.

The transaction is subject to the standard official approvals and is scheduled for completion in Q4 2026.

End of Inside Information

GlobeNewswire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.
Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Renk Group AG
Gögginger Str. 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Phone (498) 215-7000
Fax
Email investors@renk.com
Homepage https://www.renk.com/
LEI 894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63
Listed - DE000RENK730, DE - Frankfurt Exchange, Boerse Frankfurt - Regulierter Markt, RENK73; DE - Berlin Stock Exchange, Boerse Berlin - Freiverkehr, RENK73; DE - Hannover Stock Exchange, Boerse Hannover - Freiverkehr, RENK73; DE - Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Boerse Duesseldorf - Freiverkehr, RENK73; DE - Hamburg Stock Exchange, Boerse Hamburg - Freiverkehr, RENK73; DE - Munich Stock Exchange, Boerse Muenchen - Freiverkehr, RENK73; DE - Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Boerse Stuttgart - Freiverkehr, RENK73; DE - Tradegate Exchange, Open Market, RENK73;
Indices MDAX, HDAX (Performance), MDAX (Kursindex), DAX Supersector Industrials (Performance)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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