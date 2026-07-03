TCL Zhonghuan completed the acquisition of Chinese module maker Das Solar on July 2. According to previously disclosed information, the deal gives TCL Zhonghuan access to 20 GW of advanced n-type TOPCon cell capacity, primarily TOPCon 3.0, and 50 GW of module capacity. TCL Zhonghuan also announced a technology upgrade plan, investing CNY 1.4 billion ($206 million) to convert the full 20 GW of cell capacity to back-contact (BC) production lines and CNY 1.2 billion ($176 million) to upgrade 25 GW of module capacity to BC module assembly lines. Once completed, the upgrades will provide TCL Zhonghuan ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...