The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), OPIS' benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules FOB China, held steady at $0.113/W this week, with spot price indications ranging between $0.110/W and $0.117/W, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on June 30. However, sentiment for forward deliveries weakened, with prices for Q4 2026 and 2027 cargoes edging lower as expectations for second-half demand softened and upstream cell and wafer prices continued to decline. FOB China forward prices for Q4 2026 cargoes fell 0.88% week on week to $0.113/W, while Q1-Q3 2027 cargoes declined by 0.87% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...