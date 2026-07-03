Recent tensions in West Asia have highlighted a key vulnerability in India's fertilizer sector. India does not lack urea production capacity. What it lacks is control over the feedstock that powers it. Every spike in global gas prices reverberates through the farm economy. India imported close to 27% of its urea needs and over 80% of the natural gas used for fertilizer production in 2025. When gas supplies tighten and costs rise, the government absorbs the shock through subsidies. In 2024-25 alone, the fertiliser subsidy bill crossed INR 1.71 lakh crore ($17.9 billion). This is not a one-time ...

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