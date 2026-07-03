DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: New Investments

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: New Investments 03-Jul-2026 / 07:40 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 July 2026 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company" or "Hot Rocks") Investment in Colossal Energy Fields Corporation Investment in Prospectiva Resources Ltd WeShop Holdings Limited - added to Russell 3000 Index Colossal Energy Fields Corporation ("Colossal Energy") The Company is pleased to announce the subscription for 433,333 common shares of Colossal Energy at CUSD0.15 per share for total sum of CUSD65,000. Colossal Energy holds exclusive deepwater rights to Blocks 36, 39 and 40 in the Comoros Basin - on the structural extension of the Rovuma discoveries in the East African margin. The team at Colossal Energy have upstream oil and gas pedigree including previous successes with Tytan African Resources, ExxonMobil, Pogo Producing, Sahara Energy, Caracal Energy, United Hydrocarbons, Sea Dragon and Trillion Energy. Prospectiva Resources Ltd ("Prospectiva") The Company is pleased to announce that it has invested CUSD46,500 into Prospectiva, acquiring 57,408 subscription receipts at CUSD0.81 each which convert into one common share and one common share purchase warrant immediately before completion of the listing of Prospectiva, which is expected imminently. The warrants are valid for 24 months at an exercise price of CUSD1.13 per Share. Prospectiva is a private UK company focused on copper and gold exploration in Brazil. Its 100% owned São Francisco copper-gold project is located in the states of Pernambuco and Paraiba in northeast Brazil. The Project is comprised of 35 mineral exploration licences covering a total of 530 km2. WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop") The Company is pleased to announce that its investee company WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop"), has announced that it has been added to the broad U.S. market Russell 3000 Index as part of the FTSE Russell's annual reconstitution of its stock indexes. The full announcement can be found at: https://investors.we.shop/news-and-events/press-releases/2026/ 06-29-2026-133109988 Hot Rocks holds 37,500 WeShop shares and will receive a further 500,000 WeShop Shares upon expiry of WeShop's lock-in period in compliance with the sale and purchase restrictions contained in WeShop's memorandum and articles of association. Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company said, "We are pleased with our new position in Colossal Energy and supporting Prospectiva with their listing plans. WeShop has recently appointed a new CEO to lead the U.S expansion of the shopping platform and the stock has now been added to the Russell 3000 Index." The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3XXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 434754 EQS News ID: 2359366 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 03, 2026 02:40 ET (06:40 GMT)