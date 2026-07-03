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Dow Jones News
03.07.2026 09:15 Uhr
169 Leser
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Hot Rocks Investments plc: New Investments

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: New Investments 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: New Investments 
03-Jul-2026 / 07:40 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3 July 2026 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company" or "Hot Rocks") 
 
Investment in Colossal Energy Fields Corporation 
 
Investment in Prospectiva Resources Ltd 
 
WeShop Holdings Limited - added to Russell 3000 Index 
 
Colossal Energy Fields Corporation ("Colossal Energy") 
 
The Company is pleased to announce the subscription for 433,333 common shares of Colossal Energy at CUSD0.15 per share 
for total sum of CUSD65,000. 
 
Colossal Energy holds exclusive deepwater rights to Blocks 36, 39 and 40 in the Comoros Basin - on the structural 
extension of the Rovuma discoveries in the East African margin. 
 
The team at Colossal Energy have upstream oil and gas pedigree including previous successes with Tytan African 
Resources, ExxonMobil, Pogo Producing, Sahara Energy, Caracal Energy, United Hydrocarbons, Sea Dragon and Trillion 
Energy. 

Prospectiva Resources Ltd ("Prospectiva") 
 
The Company is pleased to announce that it has invested CUSD46,500 into Prospectiva, acquiring 57,408 subscription 
receipts at CUSD0.81 each which convert into one common share and one common share purchase warrant immediately before 
completion of the listing of Prospectiva, which is expected imminently. The warrants are valid for 24 months at an 
exercise price of CUSD1.13 per Share. 
 
Prospectiva is a private UK company focused on copper and gold exploration in Brazil. Its 100% owned São Francisco 
copper-gold project is located in the states of Pernambuco and Paraiba in northeast Brazil. The Project is comprised of 
35 mineral exploration licences covering a total of 530 km2. 
 
WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop") 
 
The Company is pleased to announce that its investee company WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop"), has announced that it 
has been added to the broad U.S. market Russell 3000 Index as part of the FTSE Russell's annual reconstitution of its 
stock indexes. The full announcement can be found at: https://investors.we.shop/news-and-events/press-releases/2026/ 
06-29-2026-133109988 
 
Hot Rocks holds 37,500 WeShop shares and will receive a further 500,000 WeShop Shares upon expiry of WeShop's lock-in 
period in compliance with the sale and purchase restrictions contained in WeShop's memorandum and articles of 
association. 
 
Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company said, 
 
"We are pleased with our new position in Colossal Energy and supporting Prospectiva with their listing plans. WeShop 
has recently appointed a new CEO to lead the U.S expansion of the shopping platform and the stock has now been added to 
the Russell 3000 Index." 

The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. 
 
For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 

Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3XXX 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 434754 
EQS News ID:  2359366 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2359366&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2026 02:40 ET (06:40 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.