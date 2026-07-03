Chile's renewable energy installed capacity reached 20,006 MW in May 2026, equivalent to 52% of the country's total generation capacity, according to the June Monthly Report published by the National Energy Commission (CNE). Of this total, 12,184 MW corresponds to solar photovoltaic, representing around 61% of installed renewables capacity. Almost all clean energy capacity is connected to the National Electric System (SEN), totaling 19,964 MW. The remainder is distributed across the Aysén Electric System (30 MW) and the Magallanes System (12 MW). In addition to solar PV, the operational renewable ...

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