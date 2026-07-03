Sandvik AB: Sandvik wins large underground equipment order in Mexico from mining contractor CoMinVi

Sandvik has received a large underground equipment order from the Mexico-based mining contractor Constructora Minera Villagómez S.A. de C.V. (CoMinVi), for use at several of its contract sites across Mexico. The order is valued at around SEK 340 million and was booked in the second quarter.

The order includes trucks, loaders and drill rigs, with deliveries expected to begin during 2026 and continue through 2028.

"We are very pleased to deepen our longstanding partnership with CoMinVi, and are looking forward to continue supporting their operations with our high-performing solutions," says Patrick Murphy, President of business area Mining at Sandvik.

Stockholm, July 3, 2026

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.