Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neben Europas Lithium-Gigant: Hebt dieser 8,8-Mio.-Nanocap jetzt ebenfalls ab?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.07.2026 10:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LEDVANCE becomes Official Lighting Partner of FC Bayern

MUNICH, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Bayern and LEDVANCE announce a long-term partnership running through 2029. LEDVANCE will become Official Lighting Partner of the German record champions and will work with FC Bayern exclusively in the category "lighting technology and lighting solutions". Both are united by shared ambitions and proximity: they are rooted in Munich, with LEDVANCE's headquarters in direct sight of the Allianz Arena.

- Picture is available at AP -

Rouven Kasper, FC Bayern Board Member for Marketing & Sales: "FC Bayern and LEDVANCE are united by their commitment to showcasing success in the right light. Elite sport is all about emotion, energy and special moments, and in LEDVANCE we have gained a strong partner who, like our club, has its roots in Munich whilst also being at home all over the world. We look forward to many successful years together."

Fredrik Ergert von Gillern, Global Head of Brand & Communication at LEDVANCE: "It is no coincidence that this partnership has been formed in Munich: our headquarter is within direct sight of the Allianz Arena. With FC Bayern, we're demonstrating what lighting can achieve, in terms of performance, safety and atmosphere. With this partnership we are further expanding our international project business and shaping the future of sports venues and beyond, while strengthening our global brand perception and sharpening our positioning."

FC Bayern has already relied on LEDVANCE for some lighting projects, and further projects are currently being implemented. At the heart of the partnership lie the shared values and strategic collaboration. Sport is pure emotion, and lighting makes it visible. This shared ambition is to inspire people, create special experiences and further strengthen both partners' positions. With a modern approach and a global focus on growth, FC Bayern and LEDVANCE aim to combine their strengths in the future.

More information here.

Press contact
Patrizia Fauster / Ida Heldt
Mail: LedvanceGlobal@teamlewis.com
Phone: +49 89 17 30 19 -32 / -13

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ledvance-becomes-official-lighting-partner-of-fc-bayern-302817503.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.