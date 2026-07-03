Dormer Pramet to showcase tooling expertise at AMB 2026

ERLANGEN, Germany, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dormer Pramet will exhibit at AMB 2026, at Europe's leading exhibitions for metalworking, taking place in Stuttgart, Germany, from 15 to 19 September, 2026.

Visitors will find the Dormer Pramet team in Hall 3 at Stand 3B76, where application specialists and tooling experts will be available throughout the event to discuss machining challenges, share technical knowledge, and help manufacturers identify opportunities to improve productivity and reliability across their operations.

As a global supplier of metal cutting tools and services, Dormer Pramet supports manufacturers in more than 100 markets worldwide. With over a century of manufacturing expertise, the company continues to help customers tackle everyday machining challenges through practical tooling solutions, technical support and application knowledge.

AMB brings together manufacturers, engineers, production specialists and technology providers from across the metalworking industry, creating an ideal environment for collaboration, knowledge sharing and innovation. For Dormer Pramet, the event provides an opportunity to connect directly with customers and industry professionals, understand the challenges they face and explore ways to support their future success.

Visitors to the stand will have the opportunity to learn more about the latest additions to the Dormer Pramet product portfolio, including recent developments across turning, milling, drilling and threading applications.

Whether visitors are looking to improve tool life, increase productivity, optimise machining processes or gain expert advice on specific applications, the Dormer Pramet team will be on hand to provide practical guidance and recommendations tailored to individual requirements.

"Trade fairs such as AMB are an essential meeting point for the manufacturing industry, creating opportunities for meaningful technical discussions and strong customer relationships. We look forward to meeting manufacturers face to face, understanding their machining challenges, and demonstrating how Dormer Pramet combines practical tooling solutions, application expertise, and a straightforward way of working to help customers improve productivity."

Helmut Depner, Market Manager DACH, Dormer Pramet

The company's approach is built around helping manufacturers achieve certainty at every turn. By combining high-quality tooling with expert support and application knowledge, Dormer Pramet works alongside customers to help them overcome challenges, improve performance and prepare for future demands.

Dormer Pramet invites all visitors attending AMB 2026 to visit us in Hall 3 at Stand 3B76 where you can meet the team and discover how practical tooling solutions and expert support can help keep production moving with confidence.

For more information about Dormer Pramet, visit www.dormerpramet.com.

About Dormer Pramet

Dormer Pramet is a leading global supplier of metal cutting tools and related services, supporting manufacturers in over 100 markets worldwide. With a global network of sales offices and manufacturing centres, we combine turning, milling, threading and hole-making solutions under one unified brand.

Built on a heritage that gives us over 100 years of experience, we work closely with distributors and end users to provide reliable tools, practical advice and accessible training that help businesses machine with confidence. By uniting strong product brands and a global supply network, we make it simpler for our partners to access the right solutions at the right time, enabling them to operate efficiently and grow with certainty at every turn.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b9443fe-8900-4e6b-adc2-13aed9c591f1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4399a74-ebcd-4451-b62b-b4cf10cfe330

For media inquiries, please contact: communications@dormerpramet.com