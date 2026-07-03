Defence Holdings Plc - Defence Holdings Secures First Revenue-Generating Ministry of Defence Contract

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

03 July 2026

Defence Holdings PLC



(" ALRT" or the " Company")

Defence Holdings Secures First Revenue-Generating Ministry of Defence Contract

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT), the UK's software-led defence technology group, is pleased to announce that it has secured and commenced its first revenue-generating contract with the UK Ministry of Defence following completion of the procurement and approval processes previously referenced in the UK Government Transparency Notice announced by the Company.

Highlights

· Defence Holdings secures and commences first revenue-generating Ministry of Defence contract

· Contract awarded following completion of previously announced procurement and approval processes

· Contract value of approximately £226,000 over a three-month period

· Contract relates to testing and deployment of an integrated intelligence, decision-support and operational effects capability

· Marks Defence Holdings' transition into a revenue-generating business

The contract has been awarded through a direct award mechanism and carries a value of approximately £226,000 over an three-month period.

The engagement relates to the testing and deployment of an integrated capability designed to fuse open-source and classified intelligence into a single analytical platform, generate Courses of Action and support rapid, human-controlled deployment of authorised effects across cyber, information and supply-chain domains.

Delivery activity will commence immediately.

The award follows the publication of a UK Government Transparency Notice announced by the Company on 05 June 2026, which outlined the Ministry of Defence's intention to award the contract, subject to completion of the relevant approval and procurement processes. Those processes have now been completed and the contract has formally commenced.

The contract represents Defence Holdings' first revenue-generating engagement with the UK Ministry of Defence and a significant milestone in the Company's development as a software-led defence technology business.

Andrew Roughan, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Holdings, commented:

"Securing and commencing our first revenue-generating Ministry of Defence contract is a defining milestone for Defence Holdings. It demonstrates our ability to move from identifying operational requirements to delivering capability for a defence customer.

We believe this contract provides important validation of our approach and marks an important step in the Company's development. Our focus now is on successful delivery, supporting the customer and continuing to build a portfolio of deployable sovereign software capabilities."

About Defence Holdings PLC (ALRT)

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) is the UK's first listed software-led defence company. Its five-year strategic plan focuses on delivering sovereign digital capabilities across national security, resilience, and defence readiness.

Website: www.defencetechnologies.com

Media Enquiries

Andrew Roughan, Director

Defence Holdings PLC

Tel: +44 (0)20 3855 5551

Email: press@defencetechnologies.com