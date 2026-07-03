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PR Newswire
03.07.2026 11:00 Uhr
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Antai Solar: Antaisolar Launches Agri-PV Tracking System Solution at Intersolar Europe 2026

XIAMEN, China, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaisolar, a leading expert in digital and intelligent photovoltaic (PV) mounting systems solutions, unveiled its Agri-PV Tracking System Solution at Intersolar Europe 2026 held in Munich, Germany on June 25. The launch marks a strategic expansion from ground and rooftop applications into the high-potential agri-PV segment, reinforcing Antaisolar's technological edge across full-scene solar projects.

Maximising Land Value with Agri-PV

Unveiled by Global Technical Director Emmanuele Chiappori on June 23, the new solution harnesses the "1+1>2" synergy of solar power sales and agricultural yield. Panel shading reduces soil evaporation, supporting water-conserving farming while delivering dual economic returns. Antaisolar Agri-PV Tracking System offers flexible clearance from 1.3 to 5 metres to accommodate crop growth and large machinery. Its two-section pile foundation significantly enhances pull-out resistance and bearing capacity, ensuring stability against high winds and ground settlement. The SmartTrail control system features a dedicated "harvest mode" for unobstructed lateral machinery access, plus a four-tier weather protection mechanism against gales, snow, floods, and hail. Fully compatible with Antaisolar's entire tracker portfolio, the solution ensures broad applicability and easy scalability.

Beyond hardware, Antaisolar offers end-to-end services, including custom engineering per project, on-site training for installation and commissioning, and rapid local support from system selection to long-term O&M, guaranteeing reliable project execution.

Complementary Product Showcase

Alongside the Agri-PV launch, Antaisolar displayed its 1P flagship tracker AT-Spark with SmartTrail Intelligent Tracking Control System, featuring octagonal-tube and dual-bearing design for 40% higher stiffness and 50% greater strength. The ALTRA rooftop and ALTIMA ground-mount series, as well as the SolarAid design tool, were also presented, highlighting the company's holistic approach to diverse application scenarios.

Ranked No.7 in Wood Mackenzie's 2026 global PV tracker TOP10 and recognised as a Global A-Class tracker manufacturer, Antaisolar upholds its mission to "Raise a Green World", remaining committed to driving the global low-carbon energy transition through diverse solar applications.

Learn more about Antaisolar: antaisolar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002928/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antaisolar-launches-agri-pv-tracking-system-solution-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302817544.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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