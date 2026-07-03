Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - An iconic Swiss chocolate brand meets one of the world's most celebrated names in crystal artistry to bring 'Never Square' to life. Creating something unexpected, something beautiful, and something that gives back: Toblerone today announces The Ultimate Gift.

The Making of - Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski

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The centrepiece is the Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski: an exceptionally rare series of hand-made crystal replicas of the original Toblerone chocolate bar - the gift many associate with travel. Familiar in form. Remarkable in execution. Individually numbered, certified, and utterly one-of-a-kind.

The Ultimate Gift: A Global Auction for Good

From 1st July to 31st July 2026, travellers passing through some of the world's most iconic airports (Athens, Delhi, Doha, Dubai, Frankfurt, Madrid, New York JFK, Singapore and Zurich) will encounter a mesmerising pop-up experience celebrating both brands and, above all, will have the chance to bid in person on the Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski.

Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski



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Each auction is linked to the airport's own established charity partner - organisations already embedded in their local communities and chosen by the airports themselves. 100% of winning bids will be donated to the designated charity at each location.

However, the auction is open to everyone globally. No need to be travelling to take part. Bidding is available online (terms and conditions apply), click here to visit the auction site and here for more information on the charities.

Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski unveiled in the Crystal Dome at Swarovski Kristallwelten

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The Story Behind the Crystal Bar

Toblerone was born in Switzerland in 1908. Its triangular shape has made it one of the most recognised silhouettes in the world. For generations of travellers, it has been the gift you bring home: a small but indulgent, reliable piece of Switzerland.

To bring the Toblerone Crystal Bar to life, Toblerone turned to Swarovski. Swarovski delivers a diverse portfolio of unmatched quality, craftsmanship, and creativity. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures and markets high-quality crystals and created stones as well as finished products such as jewelry.

The two share more than Alpine geography. They share a belief that quality is not a detail but it is the point. That the things worth making are worth making properly. And that some of the most enduring objects in the world are the ones that manage to be both beautiful and, somehow, completely unpretentious about it.

The result is the Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski: Toblerone's unmistakable triangular form, unapologetically rich on the inside, reimagined as a luxury artefact through Swarovski's crystal craftsmanship.

Iain Livingston, President Toblerone & World Travel Retail, says: "Toblerone has always been more than a chocolate bar. It's a ritual, a symbol of travel, and one of the world's most recognised gifts. Creating the Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski feels like a natural expression of who we are: a brand that takes quality seriously but never takes itself too seriously. The Ultimate Gift is exactly that and will raise funds to support brilliant causes that help make the world a better place."

The Craft Behind the Crystal

Each Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski is exclusively designed and developed using Swarovski's rich savoir-faire:

Modelled on the original Toblerone chocolate bar & manufactured in Austria

Each weighs 851g and measures 305mm in length

546 individually cut facets per bar

140 hours of development and 65 hours of production - 100% handmade

Crafted with high-precision cutting technology, characterised by unmatched brilliance

The Ultimate Gift Box: Available to All

For those who prefer to take something home immediately, Toblerone is also launching a limited-edition Ultimate Gift Box adorned with Swarovski crystals, available exclusively in World Travel Retail throughout the campaign period across airports globally.

Inside: a Milk Toblerone bar.

Crystals on the outside. Unapologetically rich on the inside. The answer, as ever, to the question every traveller eventually asks themselves at the airport: "Where is my Toblerone?"

Hashtag: Toblerone Neversquare CrystalBar UltimateGift SwarovskiCrystals

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Toblerone

In 1908, Theodor Tobler and Emil Baumann invented a unique chocolate: Toblerone. "Toblerone" is a portmanteau of "Tobler" and "Torrone," the Italian term for honey-almond nougat. Its distinctive triangular shape has been recognised around the world ever since. Today, production remains based in Bern Brünnen, where employees work with great passion every day -- producing up to 4 million Toblerone products daily, with around 90 percent of all Toblerone sold worldwide manufactured right there in Bern.

Toblerone has never been square. Not in shape. Not in spirit. And not in ambition. Never Square is the belief that the best things in life refuse to conform -- and that the most interesting gifts are rarely the obvious ones.

About Swarovski

Masters of Light Since 1895.

Swarovski creates beautiful products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship, celebrating joyful extravagance and self-expression.

Founded in 1895 in Austria by Daniel Swarovski, Swarovski creates the world's finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds, Swarovski Crystal Pearls and Swarovski Zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as home décor and crystals for the automotive industry.

Swarovski Crystal Business operates in more than 140 countries worldwide, with 2,200 boutiques complemented by a network of selected multibrand partners and employs approximately 18,300 people globally. Together with its sister companies, Swarovski Optik and Tyrolit, it forms the Swarovski Group. Rooted in the company's heritage, Swarovski strives to make a positive impact on people, society, and the planet. Today, sustainability measures are implemented throughout the value chain, with a focus on circular innovation, championing diversity and inclusion, and encouraging self-expression. This includes the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact.

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Source: Media OutReach