HiTHIUM gave a detailed technical overview of its 6.9 MWh eight-hour LDES system at The smarter E Europe exhibition in Munich. This presentation marks the product's official debut in Europe and illustrates HiTHIUM's long-term focus on long duration technologies. The company sees LDES as an increasingly important enabler of renewable energy integration, grid resilience and energy security. Designed for eight-hour applications and capable of delivering more than 10,000 cycles, the 8Power 6.9 MWh represents a step beyond today's mainstream two- to four-hour battery systems, providing greater operational ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...