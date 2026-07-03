Acquisition of WKS Group strengthens Messer's Southeast Asia presence

Messer, the world's largest privately held specialist for industrial, medical, electronic and specialty gases, has acquired WKS Group, a Singapore-based industrial gas platform with operations across Singapore and southern Malaysia. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

Messer reported consolidated sales of approximately EUR 4.5 billion for its 2025 financial year.

Founded in Singapore in 1977, WKS Group comprises six companies and employs approximately 195 people across Singapore and southern Malaysia. The acquisition expands Messer's operating footprint in Southeast Asia and strengthens its access to key industrial clusters across the region.

"We are pleased to have completed this transaction with Messer, whose strategic vision makes them an excellent partner for WKS Group," said Mr. Wong Koh Hoi, shareholder of WKS Group. "We appreciate JCAI's professionalism and dedication throughout the process, and their expertise was instrumental in achieving a successful outcome."

Japan Corporate Advisory Institute, Ltd. ("JCAI") is a Tokyo-headquartered cross-border M&A advisory firm focused on Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

"As global investors increasingly seek opportunities across Asia, access to reliable market intelligence and the right counterparties has become a key driver of successful M&A outcomes," said Olimjon Sadinov, Managing Partner at JCAI. "JCAI works to improve transparency in APAC's private markets by connecting business owners with strategic investors through a structured cross-border M&A process."

About JCAI

Japan Corporate Advisory Institute, Ltd. ("JCAI") is a cross-border M&A advisory firm focused on transactions across the Japan-Southeast Asia-India corridor. Headquartered in Tokyo, JCAI advises business owners, corporates and investors on strategic M&A transactions across APAC.

JCAI also operates "SPEED M&A" in Japan and "BizBank" in ASEAN, supporting one of Japan's largest M&A networks with more than 20,000 members.

Head Office: Holland Hills Mori Tower 13F, 5-11-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Takahiro Jono

Website: https://jcai.co.jp/

LinkedIn: https://jp.linkedin.com/company/jcai-ltd

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Contacts:

Japan Corporate Advisory Institute

pr@jcai.co.jp