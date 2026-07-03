NEVIR Dutch IR awards 2026 winners announced

Amsterdam, 3 July, 2026: For the nineteenth consecutive year, the Dutch IR Awards, hosted by the Netherlands Association for Investor Relations (NEVIR), celebrated the outstanding work and achievements of Dutch listed companies and Investor Relations professionals in the field of investor relations and financial communications in the Netherlands.

The winners of the Dutch IR Awards 2026 are:





AEX Company of the Year: Shell

IR professional of the Year AEX: Pete Convertito, ASML Holding

AMX Company of the Year: Aalberts

IR professional of the Year AMX: Christine Disch, Arcadis

AMS Company of the Year: Wereldhave

IR professional of the Year AMS: Dico van Dissel, Alfen

Best ESG Engagement: ASML Holding

Best Investor Event: Prosus

Best IR Website: KPN

Most Improved IR program: ABN AMRO Bank

Best Young Talent in IR: Rogier Beerendonk, Ahold Delhaize

NEVIR Chair of the Board, Anna Dumanska, said:

"On behalf of the entire NEVIR Board, we want to congratulate all of our winners for their outstanding achievements over the course of 2026! I'd also like to say thank you to my fellow Board members who worked hard to bring this event to life."

NEVIR Board member and Dutch IR Awards 2026 host, Kirsten van Rooijen, said:

"It was a pleasure to host the 19th annual Dutch IR Awards 2026 at the iconic Felix Meritis at Amsterdam. I would like to congratulate all of our winners for their achievements. I'd also like to thank our sponsors for their continued support of the Dutch IR community. Felix Meritis for over two centuries brings together people to exchange ideas, challenge assumptions and looks beyond the horizon and that is exactly what great Investor Relations does. It creates a space where challenge meets scrutiny, where performance meets perspective and where companies and investors build understanding through openness, consistency and trust. It was great to recognise excellence, dedication and impact for the IR profession at this amazing venue."

The nominations for the Dutch IR Awards are based on European research by Extel, which incorporates feedback from global buy and sell-side professionals.

SPONSORS

We would like to thank our sponsors for making the NEVIR Dutch IR Awards 2026 possible.

Platinum: ING, ABN AMRO | ODDO BHF, Computershare | Georgeson, Euronext

Gold: Notified, FGS Global, Nasdaq

Silver: S&P

Bronze: Dart Design

Sponsoring through services / products: Avex, Extel

For more information please contact secretariaat@nevir.nl

The publication of this press release has been made possible by GlobeNewswire by Notified.

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