Black Book Research: The Black Book of Reshoring by Douglas Brown Named Finalist in 2026 International Book Awards Business Category

Wiley-Published Title Honored Among Books Submitted By Literary Agents and Major Publishing Houses Worldwide

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / The Black Book of Reshoring: The Essential Guide to America's New Manufacturing Boom by Douglas Brown has been named a Finalist in the Business: General category of the 2026 International Book Awards, recognizing the Wiley-published title as one of the standout business books of the year.

Presented by American Book Fest, the International Book Awards recognize excellence across mainstream, independent and self-published titles. Finalist selections for the 2026 program were made from in-print books submitted for consideration by literary agents and major publishing houses worldwide. In the Business: General category, the winner was The Octopus Organization: A Guide to Thriving in a World of Continuous Transformation by Phil Le-Brun and Jana Werner, published by Harvard Business Review Press. The Black Book of Reshoring, published by Wiley, was selected as a finalist, placing Brown's work among a distinguished group of business books recognized for relevance, originality and practical business value.

The honor arrives in one of publishing's most competitive nonfiction fields.

U.S. traditional publishers alone released 18,105 Business & Economics titles in 2025, according to Bowker statistics reported by Publishers Weekly. Against that crowded backdrop, The Black Book of Reshoring stands out for addressing a topic now central to boardrooms, investment committees, economic-development agencies and policy discussions: how companies, communities and policymakers can adapt as manufacturing strategies shift from offshore efficiency toward resilience, proximity, industrial capacity and strategic control.

Published internationally by Wiley, The Black Book of Reshoring offers executives, policymakers, manufacturers, investors, economic-development leaders and supply-chain strategists a practical guide to conducting business in the new era of reshoring and economic nationalism. The book examines the forces driving production realignment, including tariffs, supply-chain disruption, trade exposure, workforce availability, factory investment, technology adoption, regional readiness and the strategic recalibration of offshore dependence.

The book earned finalist distinction by turning a complex global manufacturing shift into an actionable business framework. Rather than treating reshoring as a political slogan or short-term news cycle, Brown frames it as a strategic operating issue tied to competitiveness, continuity, resilience, site selection, capital allocation and long-term industrial strength. The Black Book of Reshoring provides practical tools for evaluating reshoring opportunities, assessing supply-chain vulnerabilities, understanding tariff and trade-policy exposure, planning factory footprints, and identifying communities positioned for manufacturing growth.

The book also includes case studies involving companies such as Tesla, GE and Pfizer, illustrating how reshoring pressures and opportunities vary across sectors including semiconductors, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods. Its decision-oriented approach makes the book especially relevant for corporate leaders, manufacturing executives, government officials, economic-development organizations, investors and media covering industrial policy, trade, supply chains and the future of American production.

"Being named a finalist in the International Book Awards is a tremendous honor because this book was written for leaders who need clarity in a period of industrial change," said Douglas Brown, author of The Black Book of Reshoring. "Reshoring is no longer only about bringing jobs back. It is about resilience, competitiveness, supply-chain control, regional readiness and the strategic choices that will define the next generation of American manufacturing."

Brown is an author, founder of Black Book Research and Black Book Insights, and a longtime market-intelligence executive recognized for helping leaders interpret major economic, operational and sourcing shifts. He first gained publishing recognition with the WSJ bestselling The Black Book of Outsourcing, a 2005 business guide that helped frame executive thinking during the peak era of offshore globalization. With The Black Book of Reshoring, Brown returns 21 years later with a follow-on work for leaders navigating the reversal now reshaping global manufacturing.

His background spans executive business development, operations leadership, outsourcing advisory work, research, strategic marketing and competitive analysis across established enterprises and growth-stage organizations. Through Black Book Research and Black Book Insights, Brown has remained an active voice on industrial transformation, supply-chain redesign, reshoring strategy, healthcare technology, market intelligence and the economics of global production.

The Black Book of Reshoring has already gained commercial momentum. Earlier this year, the title debuted at No. 3 on Amazon's Business Development Bestsellers List, reflecting strong reader interest in reshoring, tariffs, factory investment, domestic manufacturing strategy and the future of U.S. industrial competitiveness. More is available on the Wiley website, as well as Amazon and wherever books are sold: https://www.wiley.com/en-us/shop/general-introductory-business-management/the-black-book-of-reshoring-the-essential-guide-to-america's-new-manufacturing-boom-p-9781394393732.

The Black Book of Reshoring: The Essential Guide to America's New Manufacturing Boom is available through Wiley and major booksellers. Wiley lists the hardcover edition as a 416-page business title with ISBN 978-1-394-39373-2 and a March 31, 2026, publication date.

About Black Book Insights

Black Book Insights is a reshoring and manufacturing advisory and think tank founded by Douglas Brown to provide research, analysis and strategic insight on industrial policy, supply-chain redesign, factory investment, domestic manufacturing momentum and the evolving economics of global production. Through BlackBookInsights.com, the organization serves executives, policymakers, investors, manufacturers, economic-development leaders, site-selection professionals and media tracking the reshoring movement. The website functions as a companion resource to The Black Book of Reshoring, offering commentary, white papers, book-related resources and practical intelligence on reshoring strategy, tariffs, supply-chain resilience, industrial competitiveness and community readiness for new manufacturing investment. Readers seeking additional analysis on reshoring, industrial strategy, factory investment and supply-chain redesign can visit BlackBookInsights.com.

About the International Book Awards

The International Book Awards, presented by American Book Fest, honor excellence in mainstream publisher books across a wide range of categories. The 2026 International Book Awards recognized winners and finalists across more than 100 categories, including Business: General, where The Black Book of Reshoring was named a finalist. Full results and more data available at https://www.internationalbookawards.com/2026awardannouncement.html.

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SOURCE: Black Book Research

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