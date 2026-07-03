The energy sector is undergoing a significant shift from globalization to localization, particularly in renewable energy, energy storage, EV charging and grid infrastructure. While technologies may be developed globally, their successful implementation increasingly depends on understanding local market conditions, regulatory frameworks and customer needs. The energy sector is not abandoning globalization entirely, global finance, knowledge sharing, and technology transfer remain vital. In this context, diversity, across gender, culture and professional background, is not just a social objective ...

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