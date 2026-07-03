London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - (The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR): Organized by IN-VR under the Net-Zero Circle platform, Morocco Energy & Sustainability Week 2026 took place from 30 June to 1 July 2026 in Marrakesh, Morocco, shaping the next phase of the country's and the region's energy transition.

Held at the Es Saadi Palace, the Week opened on the evening of Monday 29 June with a VIP icebreaker reception for sponsors and senior guests, ahead of two full days of programming on 30 June and 1 July. More than 100 attendees, over 40 speakers and more than 10 exhibitors took part, supported by over 50 pre-scheduled one-to-one B2B and B2G meetings that brought project developers, investors and policymakers together to move projects from ambition to execution.

The agenda was built around two complementary themes. Day one, "From Projects to Markets: Building Morocco's Clean Energy & Green Molecules Ecosystem," positioned Morocco as Europe's strategic energy-security partner, with sessions on industrial decarbonization, clean fuels and export markets, financing large-scale projects, and the regulatory frameworks, certification and EU market access needed to make them bankable. Day two, "Water Security, Circular Systems & Sustainable Value Chains," turned to the water, energy and food nexus and the circular economy, spanning strategic water infrastructure, desalination and reuse, net-zero fertilizers and agri-value chains, and the financing of climate-resilient systems.

Across presentations, panel discussions and fireside chats, the program convened speakers and delegates from organizations including SLB, Enel Green Power, Engie, Mitsubishi Power Aero and Envision Energy, alongside financiers such as KfW, the EBRD, the African Development Bank and UK Export Finance, and advisers including Wood Mackenzie and S&P Global. Moroccan institutions, partners and academia, among them MASEN, ONHYM, AMEE, the OCP Foundation, Green Energy Park and Cadi Ayyad University, anchored the discussion in the Kingdom's national priorities of renewable energy, climate resilience, water resource management, sustainable development and green-hydrogen leadership in Africa.

Highlights from the two days:

Clean energy and green molecules (Day 1): sessions scaled Morocco's clean-fuels, hydrogen and ammonia ambitions and its positioning as Europe's closest low-carbon industrial partner.

Water, circularity and food systems (Day 2): panels addressed water security, desalination, net-zero fertilizers and sustainable, EU-aligned export trade.

Financing the transition: investors and development-finance institutions examined blended finance and bankable pipelines across renewables, hydrogen, storage and industry.

Deal-focused format: more than 50 pre-scheduled B2B meetings connected developers, investors and policymakers throughout both days.

The Week reinforced IN-VR's long-standing engagement in Morocco, built over more than a decade and in partnership, and the Net-Zero Circle's model of curated, project-led convening. IN-VR thanked the summit's sponsors, supporting companies, media partners and supporters, and confirmed that planning for future editions is already underway.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, supporting governments and the private sector through market intelligence, strategic advisory, and delivery of international summits that enable bankable investment and high-impact partnerships.

Join Us

30 June to 1 July 2026, Marrakesh, Morocco

Official event website and agenda: https://www.netzerocircle.org/event/morocco-energy-week

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303906

Source: IN-VR Limited