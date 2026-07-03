AI Video Cut Launches Eight Purpose-Built Video Repurposing Modes, Including Sports Highlights Timed for the World Cup

New editorial logic behind every clip format means marketing agencies and content teams stop getting generic cuts, and finally get footage that matches the platform and the moment.

ZUG, CH / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / AI Video Cut, the AI-powered video clipping tool used by social media agencies, brand content teams, social media managers, and creators working with third-party footage, has released a major update to its video output type system. The platform now offers eight distinct clip formats, each powered by different editorial logic. The update launches in the middle of the football World Cup, with the new Sports Highlights mode going live at exactly the moment demand for match clips is highest.

The Problem: One Algorithm Doesn't Fit All Content

For teams managing social content at scale, especially agencies handling multiple clients, verticals, and platforms, generic AI clipping has been a persistent frustration. Upload a football match, get a clip that looks like a podcast excerpt. Upload a product review, get cuts that favor emotional peaks instead of key features. The tool doesn't know what you're trying to do.

AI Video Cut's updated output types address this directly. The format you choose doesn't just change what gets cut, it changes the editorial logic behind the cuts.

"The difference between a clip that performs and one that gets scrolled past is usually about what you were optimizing for. Now the tool lets you do that explicitly," says Alex Miller, AI Video Cut co-founder.

Eight Output Types, Eight Editorial Logics

Sports Highlights is built for goals, finishes, key plays, and all the moments that define a match. Calibrated for the rhythm of sports content and how it actually gets consumed. Available now, as clubs, broadcasters, and brand accounts face a surge in match footage to process.

Viral Clips is high-energy short-form. Maximum impact and shareability in the first few seconds.

Show Highlights are for standout moments from longer recordings: emotional beats, memorable exchanges, the scenes people screenshot and share.

Funny Moments are designed for jokes, reactions, comedic timing. Users can apply this mode to repurpose long-form podcasts, streams, or any content where humor is the draw.

Product Review extracts the substance: features, comparisons, key takeaways, and insights. It turns long product review videos into digestible summaries.

Trailer is a structured three-part teaser: intro, hook, finale. Outputs as a single narrative rather than a batch of clips.

Music Highlights extracts best fragments from music videos and live performances-the moments worth isolating and sharing on their own.

Gaming Highlights are made to repurpose epic wins, fails, live reactions, and the tense moments that make streams worth watching.

Batch Creation: Up to 10 Clips from One Upload

For all output types except Trailer, users can generate up to 10 clips from a single source video in one run. For agencies managing high-volume content, covering a tournament, running a multi-platform brand account, or stress-testing content before committing to a posting schedule, this changes the math significantly.

The Trailer type is excluded from batch by design: a trailer is a single narrative artifact, not a collection of independent moments.

Availability

All eight output types are available now to try at the official AI Video Cut website.

About AI Video Cut

AI Video Cut is an AI-powered video clipping platform that helps social media teams, agencies, and content creators extract short-form clips from longer footage in minutes. It's designed for teams working at scale, including those handling content across multiple clients and platforms.

Media Contact

Klara Alexeeva

AI Video Cut Communications Strategist

klara.alexeeva@openmedia.co

Website: aivideocut.com

SOURCE: AI Video Cut

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai-video-cut-launches-eight-purpose-built-video-repurposing-modes-1186408