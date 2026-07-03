Villepinte, France--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - DK NEJET, a Ukrainian-Latvian defense-technology company, took part in Eurosatory 2026, the world's largest land and air-land defense exhibition, held 15-19 June at Paris-Nord Villepinte. Exhibiting at the Latvian national pavilion, the company's team met with partners and delegations from Europe, the Middle East and Asia over the course of the week.

DK NEJET

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Throughout the exhibition, discussions focused on the evolving role of autonomous systems in countering low-cost aerial threats and the growing demand for technologies designed to operate in contested environments.

"There was real attention on the Ukrainian stands, where the focus is on simple, scalable solutions that keep costs down - an affordable layer beneath the high-end systems, not a replacement for them," said Aleksandrs Stupans, Business Development Manager at DK NEJET. "The main trend is autonomous interceptors. There's no fully finished solution on the market yet, and the sector as a whole is moving toward full autonomy."

During the event, DK NEJET presented its software-first approach to autonomous drone operations, including its NS interceptor platform and command-and-control software. The company also discussed its integrated development model, which combines software, hardware, and operator training and is informed by operational feedback.

"Effective defense isn't about any single piece of hardware. It comes from hardware, software, and trained operators working as one system," said Vladimirs Rusanovs, CEO of DK Unity, a DK NEJET group company. "We develop the three together, and continuous feedback from operators shapes how that system performs in demanding environments."

DK NEJET's approach to autonomous operations keeps operators responsible for engagement decisions, while autonomous functions support target tracking and mission execution.

About DK NEJET

DK NEJET is a Ukrainian-Latvian defense-technology company that develops software-first autonomous operations systems and the platforms that support them, with operations in Ukraine, Latvia and Norway. Its platforms are NATO-codified and are in service with defense organizations and military units. Learn more at dk-nejet.eu.

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Source: PRNews OU