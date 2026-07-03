Delivery Drone Market worth $7.65 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Delivery Drone Market is projected to grow from USD 2.88 billion in 2026 to USD 7.65 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market is projected to grow from 114,939 units in 2026 to 292,544 units by 2031.

Browse 180 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 315 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Delivery Drone Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Delivery Drone Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.88 billion

USD 2.88 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 7.65 billion

USD 7.65 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 21.6%

Delivery Drone Market Trends & Insights:

The delivery drone market is driven by the rising requirement for reliable and time-sensitive delivery services in urban and remote locations while keeping delivery operations efficient. As customers increasingly demand faster deliveries and road-based logistics often face challenges such as traffic congestion and limited accessibility, there is growing demand for drone-based solutions that can provide faster, more consistent deliveries. This is encouraging logistics providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers to invest in delivery drone systems that improve service reliability, reduce transit times, and support efficient last-mile operations.

By MTOW, the above 55-100 Kg segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 24.9% between 2026 and 2031.

By Application, the logistics & courier segment is projected to be the most dominant in 2026.

By region, the Middle Eastern delivery drone market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 27.8% between 2026 and 2031.

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The growth of this segment is supported by the increasing use of delivery drones for e-commerce, healthcare, and logistics applications. Government support for commercial drone operations, improvements in drone technology, and the growing need for faster last-mile delivery are contributing to market growth as well.

The delivery drone industry is moving beyond pilot projects as many organizations include drone delivery in their long-term logistics plans. Companies are expanding commercial delivery services, standardizing operations, and building feasible operating models for deliveries. The focus is gradually shifting from testing the technology to scaling commercial operations and integrating it with different industries.

By range, the above 20- 50 km segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

This is mainly because drones in this range are widely used for parcel delivery, food delivery, and also medical logistics. They provide sufficient flight range for most urban, suburban, and regional delivery routes while maintaining good operating efficiency. This range meets the requirements of most commercial delivery applications without increasing battery size or operating costs. As many companies expand routine last-mile drone delivery services, demand for drones with a range of 20 to 50 KM is expected to remain high.

By application, the retail & e-commerce segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The retail & e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period mainly because of the increasing use of delivery drones for e-commerce order fulfillment and last-mile deliveries. The rapid growth of online shopping is increasing the need for faster and flexible delivery services. Delivery drones help retailers and logistics companies reduce delivery time, improve operational efficiency, and serve customers in urban areas as well as locations that are difficult to reach using conventional transportation. As commercial drone delivery networks continue to expand and regulations become more supportive as well, the adoption of delivery drones in the retail & e-commerce sector is expected to increase steadily.

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Europe is projected to be the second fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to be the second fastest-growing region during the forecast period, mainly because more countries are expanding the use of delivery drones for healthcare, logistics, and also for e-commerce. Governments are supporting commercial drone operations through better regulations and approvals for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights. Companies are also increasing drone delivery trials and commercial services across the region. These developments are helping increase the use of delivery drones in Europe.

Wingcopter, PABLO AIR, Blueflite, Garuda Aerospace Ltd., and Matternet, Inc. are the key players in the delivery drone companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the world.

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