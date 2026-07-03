Ministry of Environment: Inaugural Saudi Water Week Concludes With Roadmap for 2027 World Water Forum in Riyadh

Saudi Water Week

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / The first-ever Saudi Water Week has wrapped up in Jeddah, drawing delegates from more than 80 countries, including 20 ministers, 180 international experts, and over 2,500 participants. Over five days, the event hosted 97 specialized sessions and showcased 20 exhibition pavilions, highlighting global efforts to address water challenges. The gathering also set the stage for Riyadh 2027, when Saudi Arabia will host the 11th World Water Forum under the theme "Action for a Better Tomorrow."

The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) stated that the week served as a model platform that contributed to the event's success and the achievement of its ambitious objectives through the active participation of decision-makers, experts, and partners from Saudi Arabia, the Arab region, and around the world. The event facilitated the exchange of knowledge, the development of partnerships on key water-sector issues, discussions on the challenges of improving water-use efficiency and reducing water losses, and the exploration of future opportunities to strengthen water security and sustainability.

The week featured a packed programme of scientific, technical and policy discussions, including consultation meetings for the 11th World Water Forum and the 7th Arab Water Forum. Panel sessions and workshops brought together experts and stakeholders to exchange ideas, strengthen cooperation and develop practical initiatives focused on water security, governance, financing, innovation, integrated water resources management and youth engagement.

According to MEWA, the outcomes mark an important step in preparations for Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 11th World Water Forum in Riyadh in 2027. The ministry said the discussions helped establish a framework for key priorities and expected outcomes to translate dialogue into coordinated action.

The ministry said the event generated strong engagement and positive feedback from participants, who praised the organization and the quality of the programme. It described the week as an important milestone in Saudi Arabia's preparations to host the 11th World Water Forum in Riyadh in 2027. The integrated format strengthened both policy and technical dialogue through bilateral and multilateral meetings, helping transform ideas into clear strategic priorities.

According to the ministry, the event went beyond a traditional conference format by bringing together the Second Stakeholders' Consultation Meeting for the 11th World Water Forum, the 7th Arab Water Forum and a showcase of Saudi Arabia's water sector within a single integrated platform.

Contact Information:

Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA)

info@mewa.gov.sa

0112038888

SOURCE: Ministry of Environment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/inaugural-saudi-water-week-concludes-with-roadmap-for-2027-world-water-forum-in-riyadh-1186434