BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc as at 31 March 2026 has been made available on the Company's website on the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-frontier-investment-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Lucy Dina
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 7435 324
3 July 2026
END
© 2026 PR Newswire