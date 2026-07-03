BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc as at 31 March 2026 has been made available on the Company's website on the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-frontier-investment-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Lucy Dina

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 7435 324



3 July 2026



END