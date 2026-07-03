Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - In advance of the 2026 Calgary Stampede Parade, Stuart O'Connor, President & Chair of the Board, Calgary Stampede, 2026 Stampede Parade Marshals Courtney Sarault and Mikaël Kingsbury, and Stampede partners joined Kyle Araki, Managing Director, TSXV Listings, TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to open the market and celebrate the 2026 Calgary Stampede.





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The Calgary Stampede is a not-for-profit community organization that shares Western hospitality and community spirit by celebrating the people, animals, land and traditions that make up the unique spirit of the West. The Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through our world-renowned Stampede, year-round facilities, Western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme "We're Greatest Together", Stampede is a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization. All revenue is reinvested into Calgary Stampede programs and facilities, including funding extensive youth achievement programs, agricultural education, and the ongoing development of world-class facilities that connect urban and rural populations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303916

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange