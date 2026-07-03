Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neben Europas Lithium-Gigant: Hebt dieser 8,8-Mio.-Nanocap jetzt ebenfalls ab?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2026 17:10 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quality Clouds Launches Hub: Enterprise-Grade Governance for AI-Generated Code

Platform extends a decade of enterprise code governance to AI-native development, as organisations confront the risk of unchecked AI output reaching production

LONDON and BARCELONA and NEW YORK, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quality Clouds, the AI Code Governance company, today launched Quality Clouds Hub, a platform that lets organisations govern AI-generated and human-written code before it reaches production.

The launch responds to a structural shift in software delivery. As AI coding assistants drive unprecedented volumes of code, enterprises face a widening gap between how fast code is produced and how reliably it is reviewed - exposing them to security, compliance, and quality risk at scale. Quality Clouds Hub closes that gap with automated certification, quality gates, rule enforcement, and a complete audit trail of every scan, decision, and policy applied - giving compliance and risk teams a defensible record of how AI-generated code was governed, and giving engineering teams the confidence of knowing exactly what is being shipped.

Hub is built on nearly a decade of governance data spanning more than 950 enterprise instances and 13 million catalogued issues - the foundation of governance already trusted by Fortune 500 organisations across financial services, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

"Production-ready AI isn't about writing code faster - it's about trusting what reaches production. And what 'production-ready' means is different for every organisation," said Albert Franquesa, Co-founder & Board Member at Quality Clouds. "Hub lets each enterprise define those standards for themselves and enforce them automatically, so AI Code Governance becomes something teams control rather than something they react to."

Quality Clouds Hub is available now at qualityclouds.ai/hub.

About Quality Clouds
Quality Clouds is the AI Code Governance company, helping enterprises ship AI-generated and human-written code that is production-ready. Founded in 2017, with headquarters in London and offices in Barcelona and New York, Quality Clouds governs code quality, security, and compliance across ServiceNow, Salesforce, and AI-native platforms.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qualityclouds/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/QualityClouds

Media contact: Mariona Valero - Product Marketing Manager - media@qualityclouds.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.