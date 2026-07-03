Quality Clouds Launches Hub: Enterprise-Grade Governance for AI-Generated Code

Platform extends a decade of enterprise code governance to AI-native development, as organisations confront the risk of unchecked AI output reaching production

LONDON and BARCELONA and NEW YORK, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quality Clouds, the AI Code Governance company, today launched Quality Clouds Hub, a platform that lets organisations govern AI-generated and human-written code before it reaches production.

The launch responds to a structural shift in software delivery. As AI coding assistants drive unprecedented volumes of code, enterprises face a widening gap between how fast code is produced and how reliably it is reviewed - exposing them to security, compliance, and quality risk at scale. Quality Clouds Hub closes that gap with automated certification, quality gates, rule enforcement, and a complete audit trail of every scan, decision, and policy applied - giving compliance and risk teams a defensible record of how AI-generated code was governed, and giving engineering teams the confidence of knowing exactly what is being shipped.

Hub is built on nearly a decade of governance data spanning more than 950 enterprise instances and 13 million catalogued issues - the foundation of governance already trusted by Fortune 500 organisations across financial services, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

"Production-ready AI isn't about writing code faster - it's about trusting what reaches production. And what 'production-ready' means is different for every organisation," said Albert Franquesa, Co-founder & Board Member at Quality Clouds. "Hub lets each enterprise define those standards for themselves and enforce them automatically, so AI Code Governance becomes something teams control rather than something they react to."

Quality Clouds Hub is available now at qualityclouds.ai/hub.

About Quality Clouds

Quality Clouds is the AI Code Governance company, helping enterprises ship AI-generated and human-written code that is production-ready. Founded in 2017, with headquarters in London and offices in Barcelona and New York, Quality Clouds governs code quality, security, and compliance across ServiceNow, Salesforce, and AI-native platforms.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qualityclouds/

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Media contact: Mariona Valero - Product Marketing Manager - media@qualityclouds.com