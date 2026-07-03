Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - Demenaris, a Montreal moving company, today introduced a hot-weather safety protocol for its 2026 summer season after Quebec's traditional July 1 moving day again coincided with an extreme-heat warning across the Greater Montreal area. The protocol sets out how crews and clients can reduce heat-related health risks while relocating households during the busiest and hottest week of the moving calendar.





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Every year, tens of thousands of Quebec leases end on June 30, concentrating a large share of the province's residential moves into a single 48-hour window. When that window falls during a heat wave, movers and tenants carry heavy loads up narrow exterior staircases and through hallways without air conditioning for hours, raising the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration and heat stroke. Public-health authorities in Quebec routinely issue warnings during such episodes, urging residents to limit strenuous outdoor activity.

The Demenaris protocol responds to those conditions with a set of operational measures. Crews begin loading earlier in the morning to avoid mid-afternoon peak temperatures, rotate through mandatory shaded rest and hydration breaks, and monitor one another for early signs of heat illness. Trucks are stocked with water and electrolyte supplies, and scheduling is adjusted so that the most physically demanding residential moving jobs are completed before the hottest part of the day. Temperature-sensitive belongings - candles, electronics, vinyl records and artwork - are flagged during the estimate, kept out of direct sun, and unloaded first at the destination.





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"Moving day in Montreal is stressful enough without a heat wave on top of it, and the safety of both our crews and our clients has to come first," said Alex Ciobanu, General Director at Demenaris. "This protocol formalizes what experienced movers already know - start early, hydrate constantly, watch each other, and treat the heat as seriously as any heavy piece of furniture."

Demenaris provides residential, commercial, long-distance and last-minute moving services across Montreal, the South Shore and the North Shore. As part of the rollout, the company is briefing every crew on the protocol and has added heat-preparedness questions to its online moving estimate, so that access details such as stair count, elevator availability and parking can be planned around the daily forecast.

Montreal's housing stock adds its own challenges during a heat wave. Many triplex and walk-up apartments are reached only by narrow spiral staircases with no shade, and street parking near the entrance is often limited on July 1, forcing crews to carry items farther in full sun. Under the protocol, Demenaris confirms building access, elevator reservations and parking arrangements in advance, schedules larger jobs across the cooler morning hours, and assigns additional crew members to high-risk routes so that no single mover is overloaded. Clients are advised to keep a cooler of water on hand, clear pathways before the crew arrives, and prepare at least one air-conditioned room at the destination where movers can take breaks.

The initiative reflects a broader shift in the moving industry toward formal worker-safety standards during increasingly frequent summer heat events. Demenaris said the protocol will be reviewed after each summer season and updated based on crew feedback and public-health guidance. The same measures apply to commercial and office relocations, to local moves within Montreal, and to longer relocations that begin during heat-warning periods, giving both residential and business clients a consistent standard of care throughout the summer.





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About Demenaris

Demenaris is a Montreal-based moving company serving the Greater Montreal area, the South Shore and the North Shore. The company provides residential, commercial, local and long-distance moving, along with packing, furniture and office assembly, piano and pool-table transport, and storage. Demenaris focuses on trained crews, well-maintained equipment and transparent pricing for households and businesses across Quebec.

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Source: NewWay Software