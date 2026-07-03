Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - Escape Cafe, a Montreal specialty coffee roaster founded in 2018, today announced the installation of a new low-emission coffee roaster imported from Italy. The IMF RM30 replaces the company's previous equipment and is intended to expand production capacity, improve roast precision, and reduce the operation's natural gas consumption per kilogram of coffee roasted. The company states it is the only roaster in Quebec to operate an IMF RM30.





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A Single Source of Heat

The IMF RM30 uses its afterburner as the heat source for roasting, rather than relying on a separate burner. By integrating combustion and roasting through a single burner, the machine removes conduction from the roasting process and allows convection to be controlled to within one degree Fahrenheit. According to the company, this configuration supports more consistent roast profiles and a higher number of recipes per hour at full load.

"Removing conduction from the roast gives us a level of control we did not have before, down to a single degree," said David Boucher, Founder of Escape Cafe. "Pairing that precision with lower gas use per kilogram means we can roast more coffee, more consistently, with a smaller footprint."

Capacity and Energy Use

The IMF RM30 can roast up to 180 kilograms of green coffee per hour while using less than 14 cubic metres of natural gas per hour, which the company calculates at approximately 0.078 cubic metres of gas per kilogram. The company's previous roaster, which used two burners, consumed about 0.25 cubic metres of gas per kilogram over an 80-kilogram hourly capacity. According to the company, the new equipment increases productivity by more than 200 percent and reduces the carbon impact of roasting by more than 50 percent, while raising product quality by an estimated 15 to 20 percent.

Interested parties can learn more about Escape Cafe and its coffee at escape.cafe.

About Escape Cafe

Founded in 2018 in Montreal, Escape Cafe is a specialty coffee roaster focused on quality sourcing and environmentally conscious operations. The company selects coffees based on taste, origin, social impact, and transportation, and roasts in Montreal for retail, wholesale, and online customers across the world. Its operations emphasize reducing environmental impact at each stage, from sourcing and roasting to packaging and delivery. More information is available at escape.cafe.

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