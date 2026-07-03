Canadian National Railway Company: CN Reports June Grain Movement

MONTREAL, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that it established a new monthly record for grain movement across its network. In June, CN moved 2.67 million metric tonnes (MMT) of grain from Western Canada, surpassing the previous June record of 2.64 MMT set in June 2020.

This record performance reflects continued strong customer demand, close collaboration across the grain supply chain and CN's operational flexibility across its network. Despite heavy rainfall that affected parts of Western Canada, CN worked with customers to adjust shipping plans and move grain from available locations, maintaining strong network fluidity and efficiently moving the grain to export markets.

As the growing season continues, CN remains focused on delivering safe, consistent and reliable service for producers, grain companies and supply chain partners.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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