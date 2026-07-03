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WKN: 897879 | ISIN: CA1363751027 | Ticker-Symbol: CY2
Tradegate
03.07.26 | 20:26
106,25 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,15106,4019:04
106,10106,3503.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2026 17:36 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Canadian National Railway Company: CN Reports June Grain Movement

MONTREAL, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that it established a new monthly record for grain movement across its network. In June, CN moved 2.67 million metric tonnes (MMT) of grain from Western Canada, surpassing the previous June record of 2.64 MMT set in June 2020.

This record performance reflects continued strong customer demand, close collaboration across the grain supply chain and CN's operational flexibility across its network. Despite heavy rainfall that affected parts of Western Canada, CN worked with customers to adjust shipping plans and move grain from available locations, maintaining strong network fluidity and efficiently moving the grain to export markets.

As the growing season continues, CN remains focused on delivering safe, consistent and reliable service for producers, grain companies and supply chain partners.

About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Ashley MichnowskiJamie Lockwood
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations and Special Projects
(438) 596-4329
media@cn.ca
(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.