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PR Newswire
03.07.2026 19:36 Uhr
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England's Togetherness and Leadership Inspire a New Generation as EE Launches Mentor Badge to Support Boys Both On and Off the Pitch

LONDON, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- England's exploits this summer have been defined by resilience, but it's the composure shown by its leaders in high-pressure moments that's resonating most. Thomas Tuchel's calm considered touchline manner and Harry Kane's steadying presence and leadership on the pitch have offered fans a real-world lesson in emotional intelligence, and proof that strength and openness aren't mutually exclusive, even under intense scrutiny.

That leadership couldn't be arriving at a more important moment. New research from EE, lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, reveals the scale of harmful online influence shaping boys' attitudes and behaviour, with 42% of boys aged 11-16 exposed to damaging stereotypes, including the idea that men shouldn't show emotion on a weekly basis. Against that backdrop, seeing elite figures model a different kind of strength matters: 69% of boys say hearing professional footballers speak openly about pressure and vulnerability makes them more comfortable with their own emotions. Meanwhile, 71% of parents believe a coach holds as much, or more, sway over their son's sense of masculinity than online content does.

This isn't a small issue. Football remains one of the most powerful spaces in a young boy's life; a place where identity, confidence and belonging are shaped as much as skill. Tuchel's approach echoes EE's ongoing 'Yes Boys' campaign, which is working to counter negative online influences by helping young players build confidence, identity and resilience, both in the changing room and beyond it. With 95% of grassroots coaches saying emotional and mental wellbeing support is now central to their role, EE is equipping them with practical tools through the EE Mentor Badge, developed in partnership with Internet Matters, to help translate elite-level leadership into everyday coaching practice.

Thomas Tuchel commented about EE's Mentor Badge: "EE has designed a programme to help coaches guide boys through the pressures of growing up online. Every module is built with leading voices in science, psychology and football, equipping coaches with the tools to help build up our boys - on and off the pitch."

EE Mentor Badge: Key Tips for Coaches and Parents

  • Challenge Language, Not Character - Address harmful language calmly and consistently to set clear team standards.
  • Redefine Leadership - Model inclusive behaviour and define leadership through how players treat each other, not hierarchy.
  • Curiosity Over Confrontation - Ask where a phrase came from rather than shutting the conversation down.
  • Focus on Performance, Not Appearance - Keep the emphasis on effort, not looks-based trends.
  • Know When to Escalate - Follow safeguarding procedures for persistent or targeted behaviour.

To find out more and access the full Mentor Badge, search 'EE Yes Boys' or click here.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003885/EE.jpg
Logo https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003884/EE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/englands-togetherness-and-leadership-inspire-a-new-generation-as-ee-launches-mentor-badge-to-support-boys-both-on-and-off-the-pitch-302817755.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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