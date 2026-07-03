London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - Complaix today introduced Operational AI Governance, a new enterprise discipline designed to help organisations continuously govern artificial intelligence across day-to-day operations. Alongside the announcement, the company launched a complimentary AI Accountability Assessment and released the COAGS Standard (Complaix Operational AI Governance Standard), providing organisations with a structured framework for implementing Operational AI Governance, translating governance principles into continuous operational practice.





Complaix

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Traditional AI governance often focuses on whether governance exists. Operational AI Governance focuses on whether governance is continuously working. It is designed to make governance observable, measurable, and actionable across everyday business operations.

Many organisations cannot confidently identify every AI system operating across the enterprise or demonstrate clear accountability for AI-assisted decisions. Without continuous operational governance, organisations risk AI systems operating without clear ownership, inconsistent controls, fragmented oversight, and reduced confidence in AI-driven decisions. Governance has largely evolved as a compliance exercise, centred around policies, documentation, and periodic reviews. However, AI systems operate continuously, changing daily across business functions, making traditional governance approaches increasingly difficult to maintain.

As AI becomes embedded in customer service, software development, finance, HR, procurement, legal operations, and internal decision-making, organisations require governance that operates alongside these business processes rather than outside them. Operational AI Governance provides the operational foundation for scaling AI while maintaining trust, accountability, and business resilience.

The discipline was shaped by years of observing enterprise AI deployments where governance policies existed but operational accountability remained inconsistent.

Enterprise AI adoption has accelerated rapidly, while regulatory expectations continue to evolve. As organisations move AI into production environments and regulations such as the EU AI Act increase expectations around AI accountability, governance increasingly requires continuous operational oversight rather than periodic policy reviews.

The COAGS Standard defines Operational AI Governance across four core pillars:

Visibility

Understanding where AI exists across the organisation.

Accountability

Establishing clear ownership and responsibility for every AI system and decision.

Control

Embedding governance into operational workflows rather than treating it as a separate compliance exercise.

Impact

Measuring the business, regulatory, operational, and societal outcomes created by AI.

Together, these pillars provide organisations with an operational model for governing AI continuously rather than through periodic compliance activities.

To help organisations benchmark their current maturity, Complaix has released a complimentary AI Accountability Assessment. The assessment requires no registration and takes less than ten minutes to complete. It evaluates key dimensions of operational AI governance and provides organisations with an AI Governance Score alongside a prioritised action plan for improving governance maturity.

The assessment is designed for operations leaders, Chief AI Officers, Chief Risk Officers, compliance teams, security leaders, and executives responsible for AI oversight who require a clearer understanding of how governance performs in practice rather than on paper.

Complaix OS enables organisations to move from identifying governance gaps to embedding continuous Operational AI Governance into everyday operations. The platform is built on a client-owned data architecture, allowing organisations to retain ownership of operational data while maintaining continuous oversight of AI systems. The platform is designed to support organisations implementing recognised AI governance and risk management frameworks, including the EU AI Act and ISO 42001.

The complimentary AI Accountability Assessment is available globally at https://www.complaix.io/assessment.

Just as cybersecurity evolved from periodic audits into continuous security operations, AI governance is evolving into a continuous operational capability. Operational AI Governance provides the foundation for that evolution.

About Complaix

Complaix is the operational environment for governed AI, providing enterprises with the infrastructure to continuously govern AI across the organisation. Built on the COAGS Standard, the platform enables organisations to discover AI exposure, operationalise governance, establish accountability, and continuously improve every AI system they use - governing AI as an ongoing business capability rather than a periodic compliance exercise. Complaix is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

For more information, visit https://www.complaix.io.

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Source: PRNews OU