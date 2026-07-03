Laval, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - Avinova, a Laval-based consulting firm specializing in government grants, subsidies, and Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) tax credits, is marking its ninth anniversary this June. Founded in 2017, the firm is using the occasion to thank the clients who have supported its growth and to restate the mission that has shaped its work from the start.





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Over nine years, Avinova has concentrated on a single area: helping organizations identify and access the government funding and tax incentives they qualify for. Its work combines a technical understanding of each client's research and operations with the financial and regulatory knowledge required to prepare grants and tax credits such as the SR&ED program.

Government funding programs such as SR&ED are a significant but often underused resource for businesses investing in innovation, and navigating their eligibility rules and documentation requirements can be demanding. Avinova positions itself as a partner that guides organizations through that process, from eligibility assessment to claim preparation.

A Mission Centered on Client Needs

That focus reflects a commitment the firm describes as central to its approach: helping each client access the strongest funding they qualify for and adapting its guidance to their specific situation. Rather than a one-size-fits-all process, Avinova works to match each organization with the programs and credits most relevant to its activities.

"Nine years in, our priority has not changed: helping our clients access the strongest funding they qualify for, and responding to what each of them needs," said Elie Karam, president. "This anniversary really belongs to the clients who placed their trust in us, and we are grateful for it."

More information about Avinova and its services is available at https://avinova.ca.

About Avinova

Founded in 2017 and based in Laval, Quebec, Avinova is a consulting firm specializing in government grants, subsidies, and Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) tax credits. The firm helps organizations identify the funding programs they qualify for and prepare the related claims, combining technical and financial expertise to support clients through the process. More information is available at https://avinova.ca.

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