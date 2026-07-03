Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") reports that further to the Company's news releases regarding the issuance of a management cease trade order by the British Columbia Securities Commission in connection with the delay in filing its annual disclosure documents (collectively, the "Annual Filings") for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "News Releases"), the Company is pleased to announce that it has filed the Annual Filings.

The Annual Filings, consisting of the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and the CEO and CFO certifications required under National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings, were filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ on June 30, 2026. Concurrently with the Annual Filings, the Company also filed its annual oil and gas disclosure for the year ended December 31, 2025 required under National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities, comprising its Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (Form 51-101F1), the Report on Reserves Data by the Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator (Form 51-101F2), and the Report of Management and Directors on Oil and Gas Disclosure (Form 51-101F3).

On June 30, 2026, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") issued a cease trade order under the securities legislation of British Columbia as a result of the delay of the filing of the Annual Filings. The Company expects to file its first quarter financial statements, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "First Quarter Filings") within five business days of the date hereof. The Company intends to seek revocation of the cease trade order, and if required, make an application to the BCSC for such revocation. The Company has provided bi-weekly default status updates in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") and, as a result of the filing of the Annual Filings, does not expect to provide further bi-weekly updates under NP 12-203.

About New Zealand Energy Corp.

NZEC is a publicly listed energy company focused on the development of oil, gas, and gas-storage opportunities in New Zealand. The Company holds interests in multiple heritage assets and development-stage projects, including the Tariki Gas Storage Project in Taranaki. With a 50% ownership stake in the Waihapa production station, the Company can quickly tie in any near-term production and sell directly to market. For more information, please visit www.newzealandenergy.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated timing for filing of the Company's First Quarter Filings and the revocation of the cease trade order.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. NZEC does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities. Technical and operational information is preliminary, subject to change, and may depend on future study results, commercial negotiations, and regulatory approvals.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303970

Source: New Zealand Energy Corp.