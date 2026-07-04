Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - Corton Capital Inc. ("Corton Capital") today announced the filing of a preliminary simplified prospectus dated June 26, 2026 in respect of the Corton Rosenberg Global Macro Fund ("Rosenberg Fund"). A receipt for the Rosenberg Fund's preliminary prospectus has been issued by the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Rosenberg Fund seeks to provide securityholders with capital growth through positive total returns over a market cycle, regardless of general market direction. Secondary objectives include (a) the preservation of capital, and (b) consistent cash flow.

To pursue these objectives, the Rosenberg Fund will employ a top-down research process, utilizing research provided by Rosenberg Capital Advisory Inc. ("RCA") pursuant to a research services agreement, that analyzes country-level economic, market and political factors designed to identify mispriced assets and major shifts in economic patterns.

Fund Details

Fund Name: Corton Rosenberg Global Macro Fund Proposed Ticker (TSX): ROSY (CAD Units) / ROSY.U (USD Units)* Classes of Units: Trust units of a mutual fund trust, Class I Units and Class ETF Units* Type of Fund: Global Growth Eligibility for Registered Plans: Yes

* Class ETF Units of the Rosenberg Fund are available for purchase under the U.S. Dollar purchase option.

Corton Capital, on behalf of the Rosenberg Fund, has applied to have the Class ETF Units of the Rosenberg Fund listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). Listing of the Class ETF Units is subject to the approval of the TSX in accordance with its original listing requirements, including distribution of a minimum number of Class ETF Units of the Rosenberg Fund, and a receipt being issued for the final simplified prospectus of the Rosenberg Fund by the securities regulatory authorities. The TSX has not conditionally approved the Rosenberg Fund's listing application and there is no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application. There is no assurance that a receipt for a final simplified prospectus will be obtained from the applicable securities regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction of Canada. Nothing in this press release is intended to be an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Rosenberg Fund.

About Corton Capital Inc.

Founded in 2018, Corton Capital Inc. ("Corton" or "Corton Capital") is about pursuing solutions to the ever-growing challenges people face each day in planning and securing their future. The investing landscape has seen massive changes in the number of products, market concentration, specialization of market participants and overall complexity. These changes have left many people deeply anxious about their financial security for everyday living and retirement. Corton believes the key to increasing financial security is through financial education, partnering with experienced and specialized managers and managing risk through appropriate asset allocation. Corton's goal is to provide this through traditional and alternative financial products designed to help individuals achieve their financial goals at a risk level with which they are comfortable.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the Rosenberg Fund has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "will" and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the Rosenberg Fund. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Corton Capital's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, that a receipt for a final simplified prospectus may not be obtained from the applicable securities regulatory authorities, that the Fund may not be able to meet the conditional approval and listing requirements of the TSX, general economic, political, and market factors in Canada and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, global equity and capital markets, business competition, and catastrophic events. These and other factors should be considered carefully. Although Corton Capital believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. Neither the Rosenberg Fund nor Corton Capital undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Corton Capital Inc. is the investment fund manager of the Corton Capital mutual funds and ETFs (collectively, the "Funds"). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), brokerage fees (as applicable) and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus, which contains detailed information, carefully before investing. Mutual funds, including ETFs, are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

This press release is for informational purposes only and neither this press release nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein by anyone in Canada, the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. news wire services.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303973

Source: Corton Capital Inc.