Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - Global fintech company Eromnet announced that it has obtained a Major Payment Institution (MPI) License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Eromnet Obtains Singapore MPI License

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The license was granted on May 1, marking a significant milestone in Eromnet's global payments business expansion. The company believes this achievement will serve as an important turning point in strengthening its presence in the international payments industry.

With the MPI License, Eromnet is now authorized to provide three regulated payment services in Singapore: Domestic Money Transfer Service, Cross-border Money Transfer Service, and Merchant Acquisition Service. Leveraging this license, the company plans to accelerate its expansion across Southeast Asia while further strengthening its global payment network through Singapore as a strategic regional hub.

Building on the business foundation and market credibility secured through the MPI License, Eromnet also plans to accelerate the expansion of its global integrated payment platform, PayVerse. PayVerse supports global card payments, bank transfers, and more than 140 local payment methods worldwide, including PayPal, Apple Pay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and ZaloPay. With the newly acquired license, businesses in Singapore are expected to gain easier access to a wide range of global payment methods through PayVerse. This is anticipated to enhance payment convenience for both Korean businesses and consumers engaging with Singapore, while also strengthening cross-border payment connectivity and expanding Eromnet's global payment business.

Following its progress in Singapore, Eromnet is also accelerating its expansion into the Japanese market. The company plans to establish Singapore and Japan as two key strategic hubs connecting major Asian markets through a comprehensive global payment network. Through this strategy, Eromnet aims to further expand its business footprint and position PayVerse as a leading integrated payment platform connecting businesses and consumers worldwide.

Social Links

Blog: https://blog.naver.com/payverse

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eromnet

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eromnet_global

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Gs6KIRDM2yTayXS8rnnDA

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Source: SEAPRWire