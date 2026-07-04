The global platform returns with an expanded focus on circular innovation, emerging talent and cross-cultural creative exchange

Celebrating its eighth season, the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge (CDC) returns as a flagship partnership under the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. The platform continues to champion emerging talent while strengthening international collaboration in circular design, material innovation and sustainable fashion. Since its launch, the Challenge has become a platform for redefining fashion through circularity and responsible innovation.

Launched by Reliance Industries Limited's R|Elan, the United Nations in India and Lakmé Fashion Week, the initiative has expanded through strategic collaborations with the Embassy of France in India and the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM). Together, these partnerships strengthen global collaboration by expanding mentorship, market access and exchange across Paris, London, Hong Kong and India.

The 2026 edition received over 220 applications globally, with 23 semi-finalists shortlisted for the regional jury rounds beginning in Paris on 5 July, followed by the United Kingdom on 9 July, APAC on 24 July and India on 28 July.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Hemant D. Sharma of Reliance Industries said the Challenge equips emerging talent with the platform, mentorship and material innovation needed to transform circular ideas into commercially viable solutions. UN Resident Coordinator Mr. Stefan Priesner highlighted India's opportunity to lead the global transition towards circular fashion, while representatives from the French Institute in India and FHCM emphasised the role of international collaboration in accelerating sustainable innovation and nurturing the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs.

Following regional jury rounds, finalists will participate in an intensive mentorship programme before presenting to the Grand Jury at the United Nations Headquarters in New Delhi. This will conclude with a showcase at the French Embassy during Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, where the winners of the eighth edition will be announced before industry leaders, media and sustainability advocates. Together with the United Nations in India, Lakmé Fashion Week, FHCM and the Embassy of France in India, the Challenge continues to foster a global ecosystem where innovation, sustainability and creative excellence converge.

About R|Elan Circular Design Challenge (RCDC)

Launched in India in 2018, RCDC is a globally recognised platform accelerating the next generation of circular fashion entrepreneurs, designers and innovators. Developed by Reliance Industries' R|Elan, the United Nations in India and Lakmé Fashion Week, it champions waste-reducing circular solutions across fashion and textiles.

About R|Elan

R|Elan is Reliance Industries' fabric engineered through advanced fibre and yarn technologies, delivering performance benefits while supporting sustainability.

About United Nations in India

The UN in India comprises 26 organisations working under the UN Resident Coordinator to support India's Sustainable Development Goals, including its transition towards a circular economy and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

About Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance Industries Limited is India's largest private sector company with businesses spanning energy, petrochemicals, renewables, retail, digital services and media. It ranks among the world's leading companies on the Fortune Global 500 and Forbes Global 2000.

About the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode

FHCM brings together luxury houses and emerging talent, organising Paris Fashion Week and Haute Couture Week while representing the French fashion ecosystem.

About the French Institute in India, Embassy of France

The French Institute in India, the cultural and educational arm of the Embassy of France, promotes academic, scientific and artistic collaboration between France and India, including fashion and design.

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